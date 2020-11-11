Best Singles’ Day deals 2020: Get up to 30% off Boohoo, ASOS, Nike ahead of Black Friday

It’s a busy time for deal hunters. Amazon Prime Day was barely a month ago, and now retailers are gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with early sales springing up across the virtual storefronts.

However, there’s one more sales day this November has been imported from China rather than our American cousins – Singles’ Day.

While the anti-Valentine’s Day celebration has only slowly been gaining traction here in the UK, Singles’ Day has become the biggest shopping day in the world – Chinese tech giant Alibaba made $38.4 billion from Singles’ Day alone in 2019.

Clearly, the deals are good in that case, not that it should take much persuasion to treat yourself. We’ve run down some of the best available this year:

What is Singles’ Day?

Singles Day, also known as Double 11 or Bachelor’s Day, is a shopping season that, as the name suggests, celebrates single people. The date of November 11th was chosen as the four “1’s” represented four singles, or “bare sticks” in Chinese slang as they can’t add branches to their family tree.

The unofficial holiday began in Nanjing University in the 1990s before spreading to the rest of the country, and has slowly been gaining popularity in the rest of the world too. The day is often celebrated by groups of singles gathering for events and activities – as well as treating themselves to personal gifts of course.

