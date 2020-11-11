Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Deals
  4. Best Singles’ Day deals 2020: Get up to 30% off Boohoo, ASOS, Nike ahead of Black Friday

Best Singles’ Day deals 2020: Get up to 30% off Boohoo, ASOS, Nike ahead of Black Friday

Move over Black Friday - Singles' Day is the true biggest shopping day in the world.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
LONDON - DECEMBER 10: Shoppers walk down Oxford Street during American Express Shop West End VIP Weekend on DECEMBER 10, 2011 in London, England. West End stores predict £180m sales today with 1m shoppers spending on fashions and gifts. Over 50,000 'early bird' shoppers were out in London's West End by 8.30am this morning for a bumper Christmas shopping day, as the West End removed all traffic on Oxford Street and Regent Street to make way for festive shoppers for the 7th American Express Annual Shop West End VIP (Very Important Pedestrian) Weekend. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images For Shop West End VIP Weekend)

It’s a busy time for deal hunters. Amazon Prime Day was barely a month ago, and now retailers are gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with early sales springing up across the virtual storefronts.

Advertisement

However, there’s one more sales day this November has been imported from China rather than our American cousins – Singles’ Day.

While the anti-Valentine’s Day celebration has only slowly been gaining traction here in the UK, Singles’ Day has become the biggest shopping day in the world – Chinese tech giant Alibaba made $38.4 billion from Singles’ Day alone in 2019.

Clearly, the deals are good in that case, not that it should take much persuasion to treat yourself. We’ve run down some of the best available this year:

Singles’ Day deals: quick links

What is Singles’ Day?

Singles Day, also known as Double 11 or Bachelor’s Day, is a shopping season that, as the name suggests, celebrates single people. The date of November 11th was chosen as the four “1’s” represented four singles, or “bare sticks” in Chinese slang as they can’t add branches to their family tree.

The unofficial holiday began in Nanjing University in the 1990s before spreading to the rest of the country, and has slowly been gaining popularity in the rest of the world too. The day is often celebrated by groups of singles gathering for events and activities – as well as treating themselves to personal gifts of course.

Best Singles Day deals

Here is a selection of the products receiving discounts – just remember it is for 11th November only and some retailers will require you to enter the code to get the discount:

More Black Friday deals

Many retailers aren’t offering Singles’ Day discounts because they’re running early Black Friday sales instead – we’ve compiled the best deal for each retailer into a handy little guide:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

Tags

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Love coffee and saving money? Then don’t miss out on the chance to get this fabulous espresso machine at a fraction of the price!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ring Video Doorbell

Get 35% off Ring Doorbells in new Black Friday offer

Best Black Friday deals 2020

Best Black Friday deals 2020: top offers and tips for getting the cheapest price

best advent calendars 2020

Best advent calendars in 2020 – from LEGO Harry Potter to Frozen 2

Black Friday deals Virgin Media Nintendo Switch Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei Black Friday deal for £22 p/m gets you a free Nintendo Switch with Virgin