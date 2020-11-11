Accessibility Links

Get 35% off Ring Doorbells in new Black Friday offer

That's right, even doorbells are smart these days - and you can now get up to £70 off.

Ring Video Doorbell

It’s well and truly Black Friday season, despite the sales event not officially starting until 27th November.

Amazon usually leads the charge when it comes to kicking off the Black Friday deals, but this year started as early as 26th October with a sale that has so far seen 25 per cent off Frozen toys and three months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free.

This being Amazon it wouldn’t be a sale without seeing some of their devices on offer, and the Alexa-compatible Ring doorbells are currently seeing over a third off. With Christmas so soon after Black Friday this could be the perfect gift for tech lovers, or indeed there’s never a bad time to improve your own household security.

You may have to hurry, however – Amazon’s early Black Friday sale ends on 15th November.

Save 35% off Ring Doorbells at Amazon

The Ring Doorbells come with a 1080p full HD camera allowing you to see, hear and speak to visitors, with a motion detector notifying you of any movement. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus also adds 4-second pre-rolls, allowing you to see what happened before motion was detected:

More Amazon Smart Home Deals

Echo Show 8

While the Ring Doorbell works perfectly fine without Alexa, having an Echo speaker in your home would allow voice control of your video doorbell – and the Echo Show lets you watch the footage too:

More Amazon Black Friday deals

While Black Friday is a great time to purchase fancy new tech such as smart home devices, Amazon’s Black Friday sale covers their entire range of products. You can see an in-depth list on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, or here are a few picks below:

Read More on Black Friday

It’s not just Amazon jumping on the early deals bandwagon, however – early Black Friday sales have sprung up at most major retailers. For a full guide to the very best early deals, check out our continually-updated guides:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

