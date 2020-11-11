Get up to 30% off LG TVS and earbuds in new Black Friday deal
Life really is good with these tech discounts.
Everyone knows Black Friday is a great time for tech deals – but there won’t be quite as long to wait this year.
Amazon kicked off their early Black Friday sale a whole month in advance on 26th October, with deals across all Amazon’s categories running until the 19th. This includes 25% off Frozen toys, as well as the chance to get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free.
LG is offering 30% off their wireless earbuds and 15% off some of their 2020 model TVs in a new Amazon Black Friday deal.
15% off LG TVs
It’s not a Black Friday sale without a good TV deal – and LG hasn’t held back when it comes to choosing TVs to put on offer. All three models boast 4K HDR screens, the award-winning LG webOS smart platform for streaming services, and NanoCell technology for exceptional picture quality:
LG 50NANO796NE 50 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell TV – Black colour (2020 Model) |
£599.99£ 479
LG 55NANO796NE 55 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell TV – Black colour (2020 Model) |
£699.99£ 579
LG 75NANO796NF 75 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell TV – Black colour (2020 Model) |
£1,399.99£1,199 (already out of stock)
30% off LG Earbuds
As if that wasn’t enough, LG is also offering 30% off wireless earbuds. Available in black and white, the LG Tone Wireless earbuds offer six hours of battery life, water resistance, a UVnano case that kills 99 per cent of bacteria and Meridian technology for clear and immersive sound:
LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds – White (FN6), HBS-FN6 |
£149.99£89
LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FN6), Black |
£149.99£89
More Amazon Black Friday deals
The LG discounts are one of Amazon’s biggest deals today, but the retailer’s early Black Friday sale has been going on for some time now. We’ve seen some great offers so far, including 20 per cent off Amazon’s Echo Show devices and discounts on the ever-popular Nintendo Switch. Here’s a selection of the latest offers below:
Echo Show 5 |
£79.99£64.99
Echo Show 8 |
£119.99£94.99
Echo Show 8, Charcoal fabric + Ring Indoor Cam |
£168.99£143.99
Nintendo Switch neon + Just Dance 2021 bundle |
£328.99£304.99
Playmobil 70146 City Life Take Along Vet Clinic|
£39.99£29.99
Ring Video Doorbell 3 |
£179£119.99
- 20% off smartphones from Samsung and Oneplus
- 45% off selected fragrances including Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein
- Up to 60% off BaByliss and TRESemme Haircare hairdryers, straighteners and stylers
More Black Friday tech deals
Amazon is far from the only retailer to offer tech deals ahead of Black Friday. Currys too has started even earlier than usual with a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale on devices such as Fitbits, while Very has straight-up started its Black Friday sale three weeks early:
Currys tech deals
Fitbit Inspire 2 (free Google Mini) |
£138.99£89.99
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop |
£379£279
Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones |
£169£99
Very tech deals
Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch (2020) |
£1,399.99£1,249
LG (75UN8100) 75-Inch, Ultra HD 4K Smart TV |
£1,799£999
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless Headphones |
£179£128
Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch |
£49.99£40.99
