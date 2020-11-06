Samsung Black Friday deals: early offers on Galaxy Watch and phones

The Black Friday sales have arrived – and we’re seeing all sorts of red-hot offers on Samsung devices right now.

Samsung has come a long way in the mobile phone market, giving Apple’s iPhones a run for their money with high-spec 2020 releases like the Galaxy S20, while also offering a great range of mid-range phones. Also released this year was the “phablet” (don’t blame us, we didn’t invent the phrase) Galaxy Note20. If you want to compare Samsung handset prices against those of other brands, head to our Black Friday phone deals page.

Now that deals season is in full swing, we’ve trawled through all the various retailers to find the best Black Friday discounts currently on offer – you’ll find the very best of them below. If you’re after a specific Samsung product, we suggest bookmarking this page as we will continue to update it with all the latest deals as we approach Black Friday itself.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals

Black Friday may not be until 27th November but the prices on a number of Samsung phones, tablets, wearables and TVs are already being cut. Many retailers, like Very, have launched Black Friday sales that will last most of the month. Here are some of the best and cheapest prices you can get on Samsung products now:

Best Samsung phone deals

For those who just can’t wait or have a contract expiring soon, we’ve hunted down some of the best Samsung deals you can get your hands on right now.

If you want to shop around, we’ve also picked out the best EE, Carphone Warehouse and Black Friday phone deals and the Apple users among you will want to keep an eye on the recent iPhone 12 release, too.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The company’s flagship mobile, Samsung skipped a few numbers after the S10 to bring us the seriously impressive Galaxy S20. One of the best phones on the market, this new model boasts 5G support, a stunning 120hz display, and some very high-spec cameras – the Ultra model even has a 108MP rear camera.

You have a choice to make when it comes to the S20 – standard model, the S20+ with a faster processor and larger screen, and the S20 Ultra with an even bigger screen and improved cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 still packs plenty of power and has gotten a nice discount since its successor launched. The S10 comes with a large Infinity-O screen, wireless powersharing, and several still-impressive rear cameras.

Again, there’s a choice – the standard S10 model, the budget S10 Lite, and the S10+ with a larger screen and bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

The latest in Samsung’s line of “phablets”, this powerful phone-tablet hybrid offers 5G support, an improved S-Pen, and a strong camera setup.

Again there is a choice – the standard Note20, or the Ultra model with a larger, 120hz display, a choice of storage, and a 108MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A41

For those happy with a lower-spec phone, the Galaxy A4 series comes at some great prices. The A41, in particular, comes with a detailed 6.1-inch Infinity-U Display, triple rear cameras – including a depth and ultra-wide lenses – and a decent Octa-core processor.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung is also an industry leader in the world of televisions, and its higher-end models are widely respected for the crystal-clear visuals offered by the brand’s ‘quantum dot’ QLED TV. Of course, cutting-edge technology rarely comes with cheap prices, so make sure you take a look at the discounts being offered by both Currys and John Lewis on various Samsung models right now.

Best Samsung tablet deals

There are plenty of tablets to choose from in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy Tab A ranges. So many, that it can actually be difficult to know which is the latest and which is therefore the cheapest to buy. 2020’s additions include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. If you’re looking for good prices this Black Friday, you might want to consider slightly older models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Up against popular brands such as Apple Watch and Fitbit, Samsung enters the wearable tech market with its Galaxy watches. There are three ranges: Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit. The latter, the Galaxy Fit, is a narrower fitness tracker that comes in cheaper than Samsung’s other ranges.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Released early 2019, the Galaxy Buds from Samsung were very popular during last year’s Black Friday sales. With the new release of the Galaxy Buds Live, we are already seeing some great deals on these wireless earbuds.

Where to find Samsung Black Friday deals

Beyond Samsung itself, the brand’s products are sold by a number of retailers:

Best Samsung Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year’s Black Friday sales saw the Samsung Galaxy S10 fall to its lowest ever prices, including a Vodafone contract for less than £30 a month. Other phones to see discounts included the Galaxy Note 1o, which has now been succeeded by the Galaxy Note 20.

Away from the smartphones, popular purchases were the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6, Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Samsung Galaxy Fit E. The latter were only released in 2019 and had their price cut from £139 down to £109. We weren’t at all surprised to see their price to drop even more last year with the release of the new Galaxy Buds Live earlier this year.

