Huawei MateBook D15 deal is the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deal we’ve seen today

We are spoilt for choice with the sale today over at Amazon. Amazon Prime Day is on Day Two and there have been so many amazing offers pouring in to tempt us.

The two-day sale event ends today, 14th October, at midnight. When browsing Prime Day deals, you’ll find the likes of discounted Fire TV Cubes, Amazon Unlimited Music sign up costs reduced, offers on Echo smart speakers, and many more Amazon devices on sale.

To join the service and grab some bargains, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

The best laptop deal on Amazon Prime Day

There are many laptops currently reduced as part of the sale, but if you want to know which one we think is the best deal, then we have gone with the Huawei MateBook D 15.

It currently has a 4.5 star rating based on nearly 900 reviews (which is already a good sign). With a 16-inch FullView screen and a thickness of 16.9mm, this swanky laptop has all you need to go about your working day.

It is Windows 10 ready and boasts the largest screen at the lightest weight possible for its size. Featuring Intel 10th I5-10210U efficiency makes this laptop ideal for use in a variety of office and gaming scenarios. The S-shaped blade design facilitates heat dispersion and airflow, highly increasing the laptop’s ability to dissipate heat.

So whether you want a laptop for work (it looks like working from home is here to stay) or you want to dip your feet into the laptop gaming world, this is a great way to get in there with a powerful model at a cheap price.

We have also been keeping tabs across all laptop deals.

If you are into gaming but prefer playing on a console, check out all the video games deals for Prime Day ahead of the release of the PS5 and Xbox series X.

Prime Day runs until the end of the day but, with offers selling out quickly, we would advise not waiting if you want this deal – or any other bargain to be found, for that matter.

