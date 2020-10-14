Save £55 on Samsung wireless headphones this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is well underway – and while lots of deals have been and gone, we’re still seeing plenty more land on Day Two, like this £55 discount on the black Samsung Galaxy Buds earphones.

Running from yesterday until midnight on 14th October, Amazon’s mammoth site-wide sale is exclusive to Prime members, who alone can take advantage of thousands of deals across tech, home, games and other products. You can take a look at our Best Amazon Prime Day deals page for an overview of what’s out there, updated live.

Here are all the details of this brilliant Galaxy Buds offer:

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds for 36 per cent less this Prime Day

Amazon is now one of the cheapest places on the Internet where you’ll find Samsung’s wireless, in-ear earphones.

The Galaxy Buds come with an array of impressive features: the high-efficiency micro-battery will keep these earphones powered for six hours off a single charge, while the dual microphone technology is designed to keep unwanted background noise to an absolute minimum. If the RRP of £139 is too much for you, the newly discounted sum of £89 might sound a lot more tempting.

You can also pick up the Buds in white and yellow:

Other headphones deals this Prime Day

This isn’t the only earphones offer that you’ll find available this Prime Day: Apple’s hugely popular AirPods have also been reduced by 20 per cent. That’s an impressive saving for an Apple product. They are, however, far more expensive than the Galaxy Buds, with an RRP of £199 and a sale price of £159.

Which will you pick? We’ll leave that to you. Our one piece of advice, though: don’t put off buying until Black Friday in November, since we don’t think it’s likely these astonishing sales prices will get any better this year.

