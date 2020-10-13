Working from home? Save £91 on the Samsung LU32J590UQUXEN 4K monitor this Prime Day 

This year’s Amazon Prime Day was postponed from its usual slot in July because of the same reason the majority of us are now working from home.

Advertisement

If the novelty of a single laptop screen has thoroughly worn off and you’re looking to better equip your home office, this deal on the Samsung LU32J590UQUXEN 4K monitor available now at Amazon now could help.

Its new price offers you a £91 saving from its original price of £339.99. Prime members are able to take advantage of thousands of the retail giant’s deals this year, and signing up is easy. The discounts also apply to Amazon Student Prime subscribers.

We’ve seen price drops on everything from Samsung smartphones and Apple products to Amazon devices themselves.

2020 may be the year of unexpected events but you can count on the fact that these prices are the best you’ll find this year on Amazon ahead of Christmas, including over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Which 4K Ultra HD Samsung monitors are included in the Prime Day deals?

You can currently pick up the following Samsung monitor in two sizes, including a curved edition of the 32-inch 4K Ultra HD LED monitor, now £248.99.

PC monitors have such sophisticated display specifications behind them now that they make them excellent tools for streaming alongside work. All three boast Ultra HD resolution; a resolution 4x greater than Full HD. Another thing you want from your screen is a variety of connection ports. Two HDMIs plus a display port enable these monitors to be both functional and versatile. The Picture-by-picture function on the curved screen means that two devices can be connected without a drop in quality.

Take a look at our round-up of Prime Day monitor deals for more offers like the £40 saving on the Samsung C32F391 32-Inch Curved LED Monitor.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to sign up to Amazon Prime to make the most of the deals.