Nintendo Switch and Switch bundle deals on Prime Day – what’s left in stock

Even though 2020 is the year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the past few months have seen a great run for Nintendo.

Despite being a three-year-old console, the Nintendo Switch has been selling out routinely, becoming one of the most sought-after products during lockdown as the nation looked to Mario and co for entertainment.

It’s helped that some of the best Nintendo Switch games came out this year, with a little game called Animal Crossing getting millions to catch bugs, dig for fossils and pay rent to a talking raccoon.

Nintendo Switch consoles came back in stock for Amazon Prime Day, but before we even hit lunchtime on the first day, we saw many bundles already out of stock. A flash Nintendo Switch deal with Ring Fit also took place yesterday morning.

Below, we have a look at what’s left for Nintendo Switch on Day Two of Amazon Prime Day. Luckily, there are a few Nintendo Switch Lite bundles back in stock.

Remember that to take part in Prime Day you need to sign up for Amazon Prime. You can get a 30-day free trial, which includes other benefits such as Prime Video.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Unfortunately, the discounted Nintendo Switch bundles sold out on day one of Prime Day 2020. But you can still get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Lite and grey Nintendo Switch, as well as other bundles, but these don’t appear to be on sale anymore.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles are back in stock though.

Nintendo Switch bundles and consoles still in stock

You can still bag the below products on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite various colours + Monopoly or Minecraft

Classic games like Monopoly and Minecraft have also been given the Nintendo Switch treatment, and luckily there are still some Nintendo Switch Lite bundles in various colours left in stock, so bag one while you still can.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise

The Nintendo Switch Lite can’t dock to your TV – but is an absolute powerhouse for handheld gaming. So to be able to play hit games like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and several other upcoming video games absolutely anywhere, this is the console for you.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow and Animal Crossing

If you don’t fancy turquoise and are keen to bag the game everyone’s been talking about with your Switch, this bundle deal comes with the ever-popular Animal Crossing and the yellow Lite console.

Nintendo Switch (Grey)

This standard Switch model can, however, switch between TV docking and handheld gaming – truly living up to the name. The Switch was flying off the shelves during lockdown as everyone raced to play Animal Crossing and other Nintendo classics. It’s available for £309 new, but there are some great second-hand options in good condition.

Nintendo Switch – Neon Red/Neon Blue + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Buy Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £313.99 – SOLD OUT

This bundle comes with the classic Neon Red and Neon Blue console, as well as everyone’s favourite: Mario Kart. This is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which features five new fun characters and 48 tracks.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

If you did manage to bag a bundle earlier, you can make the most of the Nintendo Switch games on offer below:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with Animal Crossing New Horizons – SOLD OUT

It was difficult to get your hands on a Switch and Animal Crossing earlier in the year. Amazon Prime Day had a Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing bundle in stock and on sale, but it has sadly sold out.

Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) with Sports Party, Rayman Legends, and Monopoly – SOLD OUT

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a good bundle deal – this one came with the snazzy neon Nintendo Switch and download codes for three digital games, but it has now sold out. All three are great party games that support multiple players – fun for all the family.

Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) with BioShock: The Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection – SOLD OUT

This generous Switch bundle comes with all three games within the BioShock franchise and another three Borderlands games.

What other Prime Day gaming deals are there?

For some games to go with a shiny new console, you can currently get 20 per cent off Ubisoft games such as Assassin’s Creed (£14.39, was £17.99) and save 41 per cent on the DOOM Eternal: Deluxe edition, (£31.99, was £54.68). Another deal sees 25 per cent off selected Nintendo Switch and PS4 games, including Jumanji: The Video Game, Grand Theft Auto V and SnowRunner. You can also read our full list of gaming deals.

For more Switch inspiration, you can also see our list of best Switch micro SD cards, best Switch power banks, and best Switch accessories to ensure your new portable console is fully kitted out.

