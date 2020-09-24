Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Deals
  4. Currys PC World launches huge autumn clearance sale ahead of Black Friday
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Currys PC World launches huge autumn clearance sale ahead of Black Friday

Get ready for some early deals ahead of Black Friday.

currys pc world

Currys PC World has got ahead of the game with a massive clearance sale ahead of Black Friday.

Advertisement

Shoppers can get up to 30% off a whole range of products in store and online in the autumn sale which covers electricals, laptops, TVs and more.

We’ve sifted through the deals to find a few good picks and best deals for you – after all who has time to scroll endlessly through pages of deals right?

You could snap up a TV with £500 off or a laptop with 1TB SSD for £1,299, saving you £200.

There’s a great deal on a Tassimo Coffee Machine, now £39.99 from £99.99 – that’s saving you £60 aka 60 per cent off.

The autumn clearance is available until 9th November, or until the stock has run dry.

Don’t worry though as Currys PC World Black Friday will be just as big deal, which will be just two weeks away when this clearance comes to an end.

Black Friday 2020 falls on 27th November this year bringing with it more deals, but some of these are pretty good.

Our best picks are below.

Home electrical deals

tassimo coffee machne

Soundbar deals

TV deals

samsung 75 qled
Advertisement

Laptops

Tags

BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

PS4 (Getty)

Best PS4 deals ready for Christmas – from Currys, GAME and Amazon

Surface Duo

New Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, spec and latest rumours

PlayStation plus collection

PS Plus Collection announced for PS5 – What games can you play?

Tellmewhy

When is Tell Me Why released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?