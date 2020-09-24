Currys PC World launches huge autumn clearance sale ahead of Black Friday

Currys PC World has got ahead of the game with a massive clearance sale ahead of Black Friday.

Shoppers can get up to 30% off a whole range of products in store and online in the autumn sale which covers electricals, laptops, TVs and more.

We’ve sifted through the deals to find a few good picks and best deals for you – after all who has time to scroll endlessly through pages of deals right?

You could snap up a TV with £500 off or a laptop with 1TB SSD for £1,299, saving you £200.

There’s a great deal on a Tassimo Coffee Machine, now £39.99 from £99.99 – that’s saving you £60 aka 60 per cent off.

The autumn clearance is available until 9th November, or until the stock has run dry.

Don’t worry though as Currys PC World Black Friday will be just as big deal, which will be just two weeks away when this clearance comes to an end.

Black Friday 2020 falls on 27th November this year bringing with it more deals, but some of these are pretty good.

Our best picks are below.

Home electrical deals

Soundbar deals

JBL Bar 2.0 compact sound bar – now £99.99, save £40.01

LG SN7Y Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos – £399, save £70 (limited time deal)

TV deals

Laptops