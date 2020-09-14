Best FIFA deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Three things are certain in life – death, taxes, and a new FIFA game every year.

With some real-life delays to the football this year, the digital simulation games have been more popular than ever, recreating the crowd experience absent from later Premier League matches.

So with the inevitable release of FIFA 21 and the announcement of its top 100 players, here are some back-of-the-net deals for many FIFA games available.

If you’re looking for a console to play FIFA on have a look at our best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, as well as our Xbox Series X and S pre-order guide.

Buy FIFA 21

We’re sure you know the drill by now – FIFA is the biggest football simulator game around, letting you outscore your mates with every team imaginable.

As well as all the usual season updates, FIFA 21 adds a new Agile Dribbling system for creative ways to get past defenders, increased positional awareness of in-game AI footballers, and a re-imagined collision system to make those possession battles all the more natural.

The best news? You can upgrade your copy to a PS5 or Xbox Series X version for no extra cost.

FIFA 21 was released on 9th October 2020, but just because it was recent does not mean there are not deals!

Buy FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Now, of course, there’s never just one FIFA edition – FIFA 21 Champions gives you all the footballing goodness of the original, as well as 3 days early access, up to 12 rare gold packs, and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

Buy FIFA 21 Ultimate Editions

That’s right – for those who want the complete FIFA footie package, FIFA 21 Ultimate comes with everything you could want from a FIFA game. As well as the Champions edition benefits, the Ultimate edition comes with up to 24 rare gold packs – that’s 2 a week for 12 weeks.

FIFA 20

eBay

With FIFA 21 imminent, FIFA 20 can now be found at some dirt-cheap prices, so you may as well have a virtual kick-about on the cheap. There’s still plenty of life left in the game – and impressive tech such as strafe dribbling, controlled tackling, an AI overhaul, and natural ball physics.

FIFA Console Bundles

Argos

There’ll surely be some more console bundles once FIFA 21 releases – but here are the best available right now:

