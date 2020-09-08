Accessibility Links

Best PS4 Fornite deals ahead of Black Friday

Buy the game that everyone is talking about!

fortnite

Even if you are not a part of the video gaming community, the chances are that you would still have heard of Fortnite. With three game modes to keep players entertained, it has become a global phenomenon since its launch in 2017.

Those three game modes are Fortnite: Save the World, a shooter survivor game based around a zombie outbreak. Then there is Fortnite Creative which allows players to create their own worlds and battles- putting the player in control of the environments they are in.

But the most popular, and the one that has influenced many games since its inception is Battle Royale that pits 100 players against each other with the goal to be the last man standing.

Best Fortnite bundle deals

Ahead of the Black Friday deals that will be on the way shortly, we’ve taken a look to see some of the best Fortnite deals you can get right now- whether you are new to the game or not. It is worth noting that you can try the basic version of the game for free! You can also check out other PS4 bundle deals ahead of the PS5 release date later in the year.

PS4 Pro and Fortnite Neo, £399.99

PS4 Pro and Fortnite
Amazon

Buy now at Game for £399.99

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Fortnite Royal Bomber Pack £423.99

ps4 fortnite bomber pack

Buy now at Go2Games for £423.99

PSN credit for Fortnite – 2.500 V-Bucks + 300 extra V-Bucks – 2.800 V-Bucks DLC £19.99

fortnite credit deal

Buy now at Amazon for £19.99

FORTNITE NEO VERSA + 2000 V-BUCKS PS4 £17.99

fortnote neo bundle

Buy now at CDKeys for £17.99

Read More: Best Fortnite merch: gifts and back to school items you can buy right now

Fortnite – 2,500 ( 300 Bonus) V-Bucks £19.49

fortnite vbucks deal

Buy now at CDKeys for £19.49

Sony Official PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Controller – Version 2 + Fortnite Neo Versa £65.99

fortnite controller playstation

Buy now at Go2Games for £65.99

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle £24.99

fortnite last laugh

Pre-order now at Amazon for £24.99

Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle £19.99

fortnte deep freeze

Buy now at Argos for £19.99

