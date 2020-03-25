Get Disney Plus free for six months with O2

Disney+ has finally launched in the UK bringing with it hundreds of films and TV series just when we needed it most, and if you haven’t signed up yet, there’s some good news. There’s a way you can get Disney Plus for free, for a limited time.

As well as the seven-day trial, Disney has teamed up with O2 in an exclusive deal making it the only UK mobile network distributing Disney+.

How to get Disney Plus free with O2

As part of the deal, O2 is offering both new and existing customers six months free access when they sign up for the latest pay-monthly plans.

If you’re not ready for your upgrade yet, you can still add Disney+ to your current plan for £5.99 a month – the same Sky customers are paying to get the service as an add-on.

Get O2’s Disney deal

The extra benefit with O2 is you get £2 a month off your bill if you sign up, meaning you’re paying £3.99 a month really.

For those not on O2 or Sky you can still sign up to Disney+ for an annual membership for £59.99 or the monthly for £5.99.

What’s on Disney Plus?

Users get access on up to 10 devices per account with seven profiles – you can also stream on four devices at once. Netflix’s premium plan is £11.99 a month.

Disney+ UK has more than 500 films, and an ever-growing list of 350 TV series, with Star Wars The Mandalorian season one now airing weekly as part of the Disney+ originals offerings.

There are a few documentaries too, including The Imagineering Story, a look at Walt Disney’s legacy and the Disney brand.

Looking for something to watch on TV? Check out our TV guide.