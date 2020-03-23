Last chance to get Disney Plus UK for £4.17 a month – preorder offer ends today

Disney+ launched tomorrow which means it’s your last chance to snap up the UK preorder deal.

Disney is running the pre-order offer which means you get the service for £4.17 a month for 12 months – that’s a year for £49.99 upfront. The deal only runs until tomorrow so you have one more day to take advantage of it.

Netflix charges £11.99 for 4K compared to Disney+‘s £4.17 to give you an idea of saving, too.

The £4.17 a month gets you more than 1,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries with The Mandalorian, Marvel movies, Pixar’s new Forky Asks A Question and The Imagineering Story, a documentary series from Leslie Iwerks, the granddaughter of the co-creator of Mickey Mouse.

Pre-sale offer: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a year now (equivalent to £4.17 a month)

You also get the back catalogue of Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Fox as well as National Geographic docs including Jeff Goldblum’s docuseries.

While Disney+ has said it will drop the bandwidth it uses upon launch in anticipation of demand – similar to Netflix agreeing to drop it by 25% – it looks like the new streaming platform has come at the right time.

What to watch

Once Disney+ launches tomorrow, you’ll be able to make your way through a huge back catalogue of content as well as its new original series. Check out our list of the best Disney+ TV shows or our roundup of the best Disney+ films.

We’ve picked a few highlights below:

The Mandalorian – a new Star Wars series following a bounty hunter who is tasked with picking up a small, green child, christened by the internet as Baby Yoda. The first two episodes will drop, then the rest of season one will air weekly.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Jeff Goldblum pulls the lid back on something we all love each episode from ice cream to trainers.

Disney+

Encore – If you’re missing Kristen Bell after the end of The Good Place, check out her new musical series.

High School Musical: The Musical – a new series picking up at the high school again.

The Simpsons – 600 of the 633 episodes will be on the platform.

Pixar – watch the classics, like Toy Story, Monsters Inc and more. There are also a few new offerings including Forky Asks A Question, a series of shorts for kids.

Lady and The Tramp – the live-action TV remake will be available. This time the story is in New Orleans rather than Paris.

Togo – dog lovers, this one is for you. The film tells the story of a Siberian Husky who becomes a hero when he and his owner (Willem Dafoe) dog-sled their way across treacherous terrain in a snowstorm to deliver a much-needed vaccine to a small town struggling amid a virus outbreak in 1925.

The Imagineering Story – a six-part docuseries unravelling the legacy of Disney, the parks and the business today. Packed with behind-the-scenes secrets, insights into rides and archive footage of Walt himself, it’s worth a watch.