This ultra-affordable pair of wireless earbuds is ideal for sporty users. We tested them when running and in the gym, and found them to be a great exercise companion thanks to the over-ear wing. Also, their low, low price made us less worried about using them during intense activity — another win for these budget-conscious buds.

For under £30 they deliver solid sound, a great fit and a dependable battery. For more options, check out our best budget earbuds guide, or read on for our full appraisal.

There is lots to like about the JLab Go Air Sport. If you're looking for budget buds that are perfect for running or taking to the gym, you could be onto a winner.

JLab Go Air Sport review: summary

These earbuds are the sporting sister product of JLab's Go Air Pop earbuds, which we reviewed earlier this year. They're both simple, budget-friendly designs that deliver value rather than premium quality.

We liked the Go Air Pop Buds, and think Go Air Sport might be even better, though they do cost £10 more.

Their budget-conscious place in the market means they're perfectly suited as exercise earbuds — you won't be worried about dropping or damaging them, and their over-ear wing fitting means they stay in place during any activity.

What are JLab Go Air Sport?

The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds that are ideal for runners and gym-goers thanks to their over-ear wing fitting.

Currently, we rank the Beats Powerbeats Pro as the best wireless earbuds for running and exercising in, thanks to their similar over-ear wing and sound quality. However, the Powerbeats Pro cost a whopping £219, and this offering from JLab is much more affordable.

How much are JLab Go Air Sport?

The JLab Go Air Sport cost just £29.99, making them a fantastically affordable option. You won't get all the bells and whistles of a more expensive pair of earbuds, but they're great for exercising in and certainly won't break the bank.

JLab Go Air Sport features and design

In terms of design, these earbuds are quite straightforward. The over-ear wing is well designed and sat just perfectly during testing, keeping the buds in place even during intense activities like running and boxing. The downside of the design is that they look and feel cheap.

When it comes to features, the JLab Go Air Sport offers three EQ settings — bass boost, signature and balanced. There's also an IP55 resistance rating, meaning they'll resist sprays of water or sweat and some ingress of dust. During testing, we found no difficulties using the earbuds during sweaty workouts.

JLab Go Air Sport sound quality

When it comes to sound quality, these earbuds do quite well. Of course, they're not going to blow you away, but nothing in this price bracket will. For the cost, these offer a solid sound and the adjustable EQ settings add a little bit of customisation, too.

Compared to other earbuds in the sub £30 price bracket, JLab offers some of the best sound quality there is.

JLab Go Air Sport battery life

These buds' battery life was good and JLab claims they will last for eight hours, with an additional 24 hours of charge stored in the case. During our testing, these figures seemed about right.

The case is a little on the large side and its built-in USB charging cable seems to have divided opinion, but we liked it. At the very least, it stops you from forgetting your charging cable and running out of juice.

Our verdict: should you buy JLab Go Air Sport?

These are no-frills earbuds for sporty users. They're fantastic in terms of value, but won't wow you when it comes to features — especially if you're used to more up-market offerings.

There are loads to like though, from the battery to the snug fit, and these earbuds are a fantastic running or exercising companion — well worth the £29.99 price tag.

Where to buy JLab Go Air Sport

The Go Air Sport buds are available from Amazon, John Lewis, Argos and Currys for £29.99. You can find the latest pricing and deals via the links below.

