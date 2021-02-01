Skullcandy launches first ever noise-cancelling earbuds and they’re less than £100

A pair of ANC earbuds make for a great investment. But in comparison to ANC headphones, they’re also markedly more expensive, with pairs from Apple, Samsung and Sony costing upward of £150.

That’s why we’re happy to report that not only that Skullcandy has just launched its first-ever pair of wireless noise-cancelling earbuds – but that they’re also one of the best-priced pairs on the market.

That’s right: the Indy ANC are on sale for a highly impressive £99.99. When compared against the Apple Airpods Pro (£199 at Amazon), Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Bluetooth (£219 at Currys PC World) or the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones (£164.96 at Amazon), they make for a far less expensive alternative.

Radiotimes.com hasn’t yet got our hands – or, indeed, ears – on these new noise-cancelling earbuds from Skullcandy, so we can’t let you know how they compare. But if you’re eager to drown out the outside world (and being honest, we don’t blame you right now), they look like a pretty smart entry-level option.

New Skullcandy Indy ANC launch: what to expect

This latest set of earphones from Skullcandy are the latest addition to the Indy range, the U.S. brand’s earbuds line. We were pleased to discover that both the Skullcandy Indy (£49.99, was £69.99) and Skullcandy Indy Evo (£69.99, was £89.99) are both on sale at Currys PC World right now – though keep in mind that neither set features noise cancellation.

Alongside the ANC tech, (which blocks out the low-frequency ambient sound from outside your earphones) the new entry in the Indy range also give you an extra level of control of your audio by letting you customise your own personal sound profile. Simply connect these earbuds to the Skullcandy app on your phone, and you can run an audio test that will tune the earbuds’ speakers to deliver sound that’s uniquely tailored to you.

The Indy ANC also offer IPX4-level water and sweat resistance, so they’ll serve you nicely on your run or when you finally return to the gym. They also have in-built Tile tracking, a handy bluetooth feature that will let you locate your earbuds via the Tile App, should they go missing.

Factor in the healthy-sounding 19-hour battery life, and you’ve got what sound likely a hugely impressive example of noise-cancelling tech – even if it’s neighbours, not commuters, who are driving you to distraction these days.

