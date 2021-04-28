Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is ‘smartphone-thin’ – here is how and where to pre-order it

Originally launched in 2017, the Samsung Galaxy Book has come in various forms, including 2020’s Samsung Galaxy Book Flex.

Now, three new models are joining the party. Revealed at the brand’s Unpacked event today, the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are ultra-thin, feature Dolby Atmos and come in a range of ‘mystic’ colours, including navy, silver and (a lighter) blue.

This launch follows the earlier 2021 releases of the Samsung Galaxy S21 (and Plus and Ultra models) and the new affordable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. And we’re eagerly anticipating even more as reports suggest the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be heading our way this autumn.

Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy eco-system, here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Book series, including price, design and those all-important specs.

How much does the new Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Book is the cheapest of the three models. Prices start at £699 for the 15-inch Wi-Fi model.

This is joined by a mid-range device, the Galaxy Book Pro, which costs £1,099. However, there are also 15-inch options available if you fancy spending a little more.

Featuring a touchscreen and 360-degree hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Pro 360 is the premium option with prices starting at £1,199.

Pre-orders are live now, with all three Samsung Galaxy Books being released on 14th May.

If pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 device before 14th May from Samsung, you can also claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Usually worth £219, the wireless earbuds feature voice control via the Samsung assistant Brixby and 5 hours of battery life from a single charge.

New Samsung Galaxy Book specs: what do the laptops look like?

Samsung has revealed three new Galaxy Book models; the more affordable Galaxy Book, the ultra-lightweight Galaxy Book Pro and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Design

This new Galaxy Book series has been created around the question ‘Why can’t laptops be more like smartphones?’, and this is obvious in their designs.

All three models are extremely thin and lightweight made from aluminium and magnesium, with the Galaxy Book Pro described by Samsung as ‘as thin as a smartphone’. The 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighs just 870g.

The new Galaxy Book series comes in 13-inch and 15-inch varieties. The screen of the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 is an AMOLED display, with a touchscreen in the case of the Pro 360.

As the name suggests, the Pro 360 also has a 360-degree hinge that allows you to turn it into a tablet. Ideal for avid notetakers or artists, the Pro 360 also comes supplied with a new, chunkier S-Pen.

The concern was that this ultra-thin design would mean users lose out on those precious ports. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. All three models are fitted with various ports, including a microSD card slot, USB-C and HDMI ports, plus a headphone jack.

If the in-built ports aren’t enough, Samsung is also selling a dongle with additional ports including an ethernet cable for £84.99.

Battery life

To help with the portability of the laptops, the charger is also more compact. The USB-C charger is 52% smaller than the previous Galaxy Book charger and over 40% lighter too.

But how long does the battery life? Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 are Intel Evo platform-based laptops, which means that they have an ‘all-day battery’.

This means that in terms of hours, they’ll easily last a full workday or approximately nine hours without needing a top-up. And when you do need to top-up, all three models have 65W fast charging.

Performance and other features

A welcome feature to all three models is Dolby Atmos for an improved audio experience. There is also noise-cancellation on the microphone to stop it from picking up unwanted sound such as typing on a keyboard or dogs barking. A function that is likely to be well-received by those of us still working from home.

All three models also feature the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors, with the mid-range Galaxy Book Pro also being LTE-enabled.

As they are Galaxy devices, they’re also part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. What that practically means is that your other Samsung devices, including earbuds, phone or tablet, should work seamlessly with it.

A ‘Link to Windows’ feature on your Samsung Galaxy phone should allow you to share various windows to the new Galaxy Books and scroll through them without touching your phone. These Galaxy Book models can also be wirelessly connected to your Samsung tablet to create a second screen (with the option of extending or duplicating) to give you more space to work.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Book series

The Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 are available from a number of UK retailers and the Samsung UK store.

Samsung Galaxy Book:

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro:

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360:

