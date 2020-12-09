Full PS5 games list: every game you can play and pre-order now

While there are many that are still trying to get a PS5, there are still a lot of gamers of that are playing on it now and all eyes are on the games that are out, and on the way, for the powerful console.

PS5 pre-orders did not go smoothly and demand far exceeded supply and now it looks like many of the large retailers will not have any this side of Christmas.

Getting hold of the new console was just as stressful on launch day as it had been since pre-orders began with limited stock selling out instantly. But, if you do have one, or still plan to pick one up, what can you play on it?

If you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. And don’t forget, if you have an interest in these games, it is always a good idea to pre-order early as while the price may fluctuate, you’ll get it for the lowest it has been without having to keep checking.

Upcoming PlayStation 5 games

PlayStation 5 games (A-C)

Anima: Song from the Abyss

Apex Legends

Aragami 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon for £51.99

Astro’s Playroom

Atomic Heart

Balan Wonderworld – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99

Battlefield 6

BioShock

Blood Bowl 3

Borderlands 3

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Buy now at Game now for £69.99

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

Chorus: Rise As One

Commandos

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077 – PS5 pre-orders are not yet available but you can

PlayStation 5 games (D-F)

Dead by Daylight

Deathloop

Demon’s Souls – Buy now at Game now for £69.99

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

Devil May Cry Special Edition – Buy now at Game now for £34.99

DIRT 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Far Cry 6 – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XVI – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Pre-order at Game now for £39.99

Fortnite – Buy The Last Laugh Bundle at Game now for £24.99

PlayStation 5 games (G-J)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Godfall – Buy now at Game now for £69.99

God of War: Ragnarok

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99

Gothic

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Game now for £59.99 or Pre-order for PS4 at GAME now for £54.99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortals Fenyx Rising– Buy now at Amazon for £59.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon now for £57.99

In Sound Mind

Jett: The Far Shore

Just Dance 2021 – Buy now at Game now for £49.99

PlayStation 5 games (K-M)

Marvel

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Low-Fi

Madden NFL 21

Maneater – Pre-order now at GAME for £34.99

Maquette

Marvel’s Avengers – PS5 pre-orders are not yet available but you can buy now on PS4 at Amazon for £49.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Buy now on PS5 at Amazon for £51.99 or Buy now on PS4 at Very for £51.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Includes Spider-Man remastered) – Buy now at GAME for £69.99

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moonray

MXGP 2020 – Pre-order now at GAME for £49.99

PlayStation 5 games (N-P)

NBA 2K21

NBA Live 21

Nour: Play With Your Food

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Pre-order at Amazon now for £39.99

Override 2: Super Mech League – Pre-order at Game now for £34.99

Paradise Lost

PES 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Pre-order at Amazon now for £39.99

Poker Club

Pragmata

Project Athia

Project Awakening

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – Pre-order at Game now for £34.99

PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

RIDE 4 – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99

Riders Republic – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99

Roots of Pacha

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Buy now at Amazon for £54.99

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Skate

Sniper Elite 5

Solar Ash

Sonzai

Starfield

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga – Pre-order at Amazon now for £59.99

Steelrising

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Pre-order at Game now for £69.99

PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)

Temtem

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Elder Scrolls VI

The Far Shore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

The Pedestrian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

War Mongrels

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs Legion – Buy for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon now for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Worms Rumble

WRC 9 – Buy at Game now for £49.99

Yazuka: Like a Dragon – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99

