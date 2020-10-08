Prime Day Live: How to stream the free Lewis Capaldi concert

Many industries have been unexpectedly hit with tough times during 2020 as the pandemic has swept the world. One of the hardest hit is the theatre and entertainment industry, with movies being pushed back, theatres and cinemas being forced to close and the live music scene screeching to a halt.

Well, Amazon Music are looking to do their bit to help out grassroots music venues by throwing a concert- remember those? Working with Music Venue Trust, a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve Grassroots Music Venues.

Three acts will take to their respective stages and give us some of their biggest hits, all from the comfort of our own homes.

What is Prime Day Live?

The fundraiser, free to watch, will allow viewers to donate to the cause throughout in the hope of continuing the great work that the organisation has already done so far. Amazon Music themselves started making donations back when COVID hit the UK in March.

Who is performing at Prime Day Live?

Lewis Capaldi, Celeste and Cate Le Bon are all lined up and ready to go. Performing separately, Capaldi will be playing at a venue in Scotland, Celeste at an English venue while Le Bon will come to us live from a venue in Wales.

The venues they are performing at will, of course, be void of any crowd and all of us watching will be the audience that they play to.

When is Prime Day Live?

Prime Day Live will be live-streamed on October 9th between 19:00 and 21:00.

How to watch Prime Day Live

Watching the two-hour concert is happily very simple. The Amazon Music Twitch channel will be live streaming it in its entirety, so be ready to head there just before 19:00 tomorrow to watch it kick-off. You can also tune in via the Amazon Music app if that’s your go-to streaming place for the service.

While the concert is free for all, do donate if you can. Speaking about the event, Patrick Clifton, Head of Music, Amazon Music UK had this to say:

“Prime Day Live will help raise awareness of the plight of important grassroots music venues that are so integral to music culture in the UK, as well as raise funds to help support them. It will bring music fans closer to some of their favourite artists through an evening of great music that can be enjoyed for free at home. Seeing these artists reconnect with some of the live music venues that are a part of their musical journeys will be a special moment.”

