  3. Save £40 with this Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundle
Save £40 with this Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundle

Amazon has just slashed the prices on its Nintendo Switch bundles.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing

Published:

During lockdown, the Nintendo Switch was one of the most highly sought after games consoles with many retailers continually selling out. 

However, stock has now started to return to normal and Amazon seems to have put on a lot of Nintendo Switch deals to celebrate. 

One of the discounts we’re most excited about is this Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundle

It seems we’re not the only ones eager to snag this deal, as the grey colourway has already sold out. 

The Neon Red/Blue console is still available, though, at £299.99 – a saving of £40 (if the items were sold separately). 

And, seeing as how everyone’s favourite social simulation game Animal Crossing New Horizons is currently on sale for £39.99 on Amazon, you are essentially getting the game for free with this bundle. 

What other Nintendo Switch bundles are on offer?

If Animal Crossing isn’t your thing, there are also a BioShock and Borderlands Legendary Collection bundle and a Just Dance 2020 bundle for the Nintendo Switch. 

Nintendo Switch bundle
Amazon

There are even bundles for the Nintendo Switch Lite if you’d prefer the more compact console, and games bundles in case you already have a Nintendo Switch. 

These offers are all part of Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, which only runs until 1st September so you may not want to wait too long if you want to take advantage of these deals. 

For more news, visit our technology section. Looking for more deals? Why not check out our best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals guide or our PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals guide. 

