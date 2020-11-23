What is Magsafe? Release date, price and specs for Apple’s magnetic charger

There’s no denying that Apple like experimentation – and with everything from AirTags to new AirPods expected from the iPhone 12 launch event, what we got was even more of a surprise.

As well as a new HomePod Mini – and the iPhone 12 of course – Apple announced a whole host of accessories based around magnets.

If the AirPods are anything to go by, Apple knows how to make an accessory trendy – so here’s what you need to know about their next must-have gadget.

What is MagSafe?

Magsafe is technology that Apple previously developed for Macs, and has now been revived for the iPhone 12. Magsafe makes use of a magnet in the new iPhones to allow snap-on connections to all sorts of accessories, such as cases, wallets, and more.

Most interesting however was its use with a wireless charging pad, which guarantees faster charging than Qi wireless pads as the magnet automatically aligns your iPhone with the charger for fast 15w charging. Apple has even announced the MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger, which can charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time.

When will MagSafe accessories be released?

With the exception of the Magsafe Duo Charger, Magsafe cases, wallets, and accessories have all been released along with the iPhone 12. There’s a chance they may go on sale on Black Friday – keep an eye on our Apple Black Friday deals page just in case.

How much do MagSafe accessories cost?

The cost depends very much on which accessory you’re after – we’ll list the currently available options below:

MagSafe Charger – RRP £39

The most impressive use of MagSafe was the wireless charging capabilities – charge wirelessly twice as fast with this MagSafe charger, which automatically aligns the magnets for ideal charging conditions. The MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger – which can charge your Apple Watch also – will be available for £129, but has not yet received a release date.

iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe – RRP £49

For a snap-on, snap-off case with no faff, this clear case has an RRP of £49 but is already seeing lower prices elsewhere. Available in all the iPhone 12 sizes from Mini to Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe – RRP £49

For a more colourful case, the silicone cases have also dropped to around £35 at most retailers. It’s available in nine colours – more than the actual iPhone 12 itself.

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe – £59

That’s right – Apple has made the wallet high-tech. Available in four colours, this leather wallet can clip to the back of your iPhone 12 never to be lost again.

