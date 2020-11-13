Lego Colosseum set is largest ever Lego set – and it’s launched for Black Friday

The Lego sets are getting bigger and bigger as time goes on with the biggest going being the 75192 Millennium Falcon with 7541 bricks to construct- well until now at least.

Lego has now unveiled a set that is even bigger and takes the brick count over 9000- and it is truly gorgeous to set to look at too. The Colosseum, or 10276 Colosseum to go by its official name, is a huge replica of the famous Italian landmark and the attention to detail on the set is staggering. This may be the nicest set Lego has given us yet.

As expected, there is a sizable price tag to go alongside it, as is the case for all these collector’s items, and you can buy Lego Colosseum for £449.99 when it is released over here on November 27th– that being Black Friday may just be a coincidence but you never know if this could surprise us and feature as one of the Lego Black Friday deals.

If you want to know how much space you will need to clear build the new set, then you need to free up 27cm high, 52cm wide and 59cm deep and you’ll be good to go- the scale of this set is quite something!

When we say that a lot of work has gone into having this be as faithful to the actual Colosseum as possible, we are not joking. Every aspect of the original building has been taken into consideration- even how any spaces there are for people to stand in- not that actual people can stand in this, but you know what we mean.

The designer of the set, Rok Zgalin Kobe, has been speaking about putting the Colosseum together, saying:

“One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the Lego form. I felt that the model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles.”

To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model.”

