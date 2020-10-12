iPhone 12 design and features: What does the new iPhone look like?

It’s long been known that iPhones can do all sorts of things, from making calls to working as a credit card to shooting 4K video to 3D gaming.

The upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to be able to do even more, with features such as a 3D camera, 120Hz display and a crazy fast processor.

Design rumours have also suggested it’s pretty slick with new colours, and a different screen size.

So as mobiles begin to run every little detail of our entire lives, here is what we can expect from Apple’s latest all-powerful phone.

You can also see the cost of all these features thanks to an iPhone 12 price leak.

What does the iPhone 12 look like?

A fresh new design, new colour and bigger sizes are apparently all on the cards for the new iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 size

We’re expecting multiple sizes. Analysts have said there will be four versions of the iPhone 12 – the smallest being the 5.4-Inch (a new size). There’s the iPhone 12 standard size and the iPhone 12 Pro too – both 6.1-Inches, if rumours are to be believed (and bigger than the iPhone 111).

Then there’s the whopper iPhone 12 Pro Max, at 6.7-Inches.

iPhone 12 design

The actual design has had rumours galore these past few days. The iPhone 12 should be a flat, chamfered-edge metal design, pretty slick ey? The edging is like the newer iPad Pro. Mockups give us an idea of what it could look like, and there could be a fourth lens in there too for the rear camera (a lidar sensor for depth and augmented reality).

Does iPhone 12 have a notch?

With the larger screen size, the flatter design could stop the phone getting a bit unwieldy and keep those bezels down. Oh, and that notch? That has the selfie camera in it, but it’s getting slimmed down too apparently – but it won’t be gone altogether.

Touch ID?

We don’t know about Touch ID yet, though Apple did add that to the iPad Air. We can probably safely say there’s no foldable phone on its way either.

iPhone 12 colour

Colour wise we have good news, there have been pretty solid rumours around a new navy blue colour for the iPhone 12. If true, that could replace the green iPhone 11 colour.

What features will the iPhone 12 have?

For their 2020 smartphone, Apple will supposedly be releasing four models for the first time – the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Max, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Storage

The general consensus seems to be that there will be a choice of 128GB or 256GB across the board, with the extra choice of 512GB storage space for the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

However, another rumour suggests that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will offer a lower 64GB choice of memory also, much like the current iPhone 11.

Camera

This is where things might get confusing – the two lower-end iPhones (the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone Max) will reportedly offer two rear cameras, whereas the two high-end (the Pro and Pro Max) will seemingly have a triple-camera setup as well as a LIDAR sensor (a depth perception sensor).

The LIDAR sensor has been widely touted as a “3D camera” – in reality, it means your phone can measure the distance to objects up to 5 feet away, allowing for better portrait shots, camera effects and use of AR by mapping out the physical world.

We expect the same great 12MP camera quality that the iPhone 11 had, but a new 7-part lens may improve things even further.

The front camera is expected to be much smaller to allow for a bigger screen size, with the high-end models having the same TrueDepth camera system as the iPhone 11 Pro for FaceID.

Processor

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone manufacturer will upgrade from the Apple 13 Bionic Chip to the Apple 14 Bionic Chip for their next smartphone. Leaks suggest this new chip will lead to 30% more efficiency and up to 40% improvement in CPU performance.

Basically, the iPhone 12 will be super fast.

Screen Size

The iPhone 12 models are rumoured to come in the following sizes:

iPhone 12: 5.4-inches

iPhone 12 Max: 6.1inches

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1 inches

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7 inches

All screens will have a Super Retina OLED display and even a 120Hz refresh rate on the Pro and Pro Max.

There have been rumours that Apple is ditching the notch at the top of the screen and instead place a punch-hole camera. However, this is unlikely just yet, with the iPhone 12 instead expected to feature a smaller notch to allow for more screen real estate.

There are also rumours Apple is working on an under-screen fingerprint sensor, though this may not be ready in time for the iPhone 12’s late 2020 launch.

Connectivity

Apple is resisting the pressure to standardise its charging ports with the rest of the mobile industry, and the iPhone 12 is still expected to sport a lightning port – with lightning chargers themselves getting a more durable, braided design.

However, as the EU continues to threateningly crack its knuckles, Apple will have to ditch the lightning charger sooner rather than later – the next iPhone may well support a USB-C charger like the iPad Pro, or may well ditch wired chargers altogether.

Design

The iPhone 12 will reportedly see an all-new look, with flatter, squared-off edges as seen on the iPhone 4 and 5, as well as a reconfigured camera array and slimmer notch.

Should I wait for the iPhone 12?

If you want you can buy an iPhone 11 now:

However, with the iPhone 12 launch so close it may well be worth waiting it out – the iPhone 12 has a bunch of cool new features, and the iPhone 11 will see a price drop once its successor is released.

If you’re looking for a bargain then iPhones will also almost certainly be the focus of several Black Friday deals.

Of course, you can check out your other options with the best iPhone to buy in 2020 and deals on iPhone 11 this August.