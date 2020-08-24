Accessibility Links

  IKEA creates catalogue for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

IKEA created pages based on in-game play

Ikea Animal Crossing

Published:

A large part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is designing your home and island creating an interior designer in all of us.

It’s not that surprising then that IKEA has jumped on the Nintendo game trend.

IKEA in Taiwan re-created pages from its latest catalogue using the game’s characters and in-game items.

Sharing the results on its Facebook page fans reacted to the Animal Crossing crossover.

There are obviously some tweaks to products to match the game and the restrictions, but it’s pretty good.

The outfits and furniture pretty much match. Take a look for yourself.

IKEA 2021 全新型錄來啦！https://bit.ly/3l0mCiL

Posted by IKEA on Thursday, August 20, 2020

You can’t quite pop into IKEA to buy your Animal Crossing furniture though. You still have to visit the in-game shop and look for the items you need and for IKEA, yep the online store, and that weird one-way system is still the go-to way to shop for the Swedish brand.

IKEA isn’t the only brand that’s jumped on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bandwagon, but this is one the best PR stunts we’ve seen.

