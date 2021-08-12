Honor Magic 3 Series: Honor’s new premium smartphones feature a colossal camera set-up

After a couple of years of relative silence from Honor when it comes to their smartphones, the Chinese brand is back with a new, premium smartphone range – the Honor Magic 3 Series.

At a global launch event today (12th August), the Honor released three new smartphones; the Honor Magic 3, the Honor Magic 3 Pro and the Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus.

The smartphones seem to include all the must-have features from fast, wireless charging to a mammoth camera set-up that takes up a good third of the phone. All of which naturally comes with a more premium price tag than we’re used to seeing from Honor.

So, are these smartphones worth the price? Here is everything we know about the Honor Magic 3 Series so far, including specs, pricing and the colour options available.

Honor Magic 3 Series release date

All three smartphones from the Honor Magic 3 Series will first be available in mainland China. Honor has confirmed that the smartphones will then be released in other global markets, including the UK, but no release date has been official announced.

Honor Magic 3 Series price: how much will the smartphone cost?

Again, Honor has not yet confirmed UK pricing, but we do know what the smartphones will cost in euros.

The standard Honor Magic 3 will be priced at €899. The Honor Magic 3 Pro will be a little more expensive at €1,099, and the top-end Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus will cost €1,499.

Honor Magic 3 Series specs: what does the smartphone look like?

Design

All three Honor Magic 3 smartphones feature a 6.76-inch Flex OLED display with an 89° curvature. This makes it the ‘most curved display in the world’. The bonus to this is that the bezel on all three smartphones is almost non-existent at just 0.55mm.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, Honor has done well to match other flagship models from the likes of OnePlus with the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The benefit of spending a little bit extra on the Honor Magic 3 Pro is that it comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic 3 is available in four colours; Blue Hour, Golden Hour, Black and White. The Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus has a Nano Crystal Ceramic back that is available only in a black or white finish.

Camera

Honor has nicknamed their new colossal camera set-up ‘The Eye of Muse’, named after the Greek goddess of art and technology.

The exact camera set-up on each Magic 3 Series smartphone does vary. The Honor Magic 3 features a triple-camera set-up, including a 50MP wide and a 64MP monochrome camera, along with a 13MP wide front camera.

The Magic 3 Pro has a bigger, quad-camera set-up, including a 64MP telephoto, 64MP monochrome and a 50MP wide camera. There is also a quad-camera on the Pro Plus, and it features those three same cameras with the addition of a 64MP 126° ultra-wide camera.

The front camera remains the same on the Magic 3 Pro and Pro Plus as that on the Honor Magic 3.

Features

All three Honor Magic 3 Series smartphones feature a 3-mic system. The omnidirectional microphones are positioned at the top, bottom and on the camera of each device. This should mean calls are crystal clear, and voices are easily picked up in videos. This works alongside a stereo sound system with dual speakers.

Fast 66W wired charging is available with all three models, with the Magic 3 Pro and Pro Plus also offering 50W fast wireless charging.

