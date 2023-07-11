Buy Xbox Series S (refurbished) for only £150 at Amazon

Thanks to Prime Day, Amazon is treating us to a deal that includes the Xbox Series S console itself (Certified Refurbished), an Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable, and 2 AA batteries – all for £150. It's everything you need for Xbox's foray into digital-only consoles, and it's a brilliant price.

If you're wondering what the catch is, we're delighted to say that there isn't one. If you're wondering why it's such a good deal, or what the whole "Certified Refurbished" part means, we'll explain all below!

Get Xbox Series S for just £150 in epic Amazon Prime Day deal

Usually at the lofty £249.99, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft's digital-only current generation console. With massively improved graphics compared to the Xbox One, as well as shorter loading times and a seamless and easy-to-use interface, the Series S is an excellent console.

These are but a few reasons to pounce on the £149.99 deal from Amazon. As it's been out for three years, there is a plethora of titles, exclusive to the current gen, that you'll miss out on with older hardware (sorry Xbox One, but it's time to pass the torch).

Some of the best Xbox Series X/S games are Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5 and Halo Infinite, as well as the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Starfield (the first new Bethesda IP for over 25 years).

What does certified refurbished mean?

If you're concerned by the "Certified Refurbished" description, fear not. Your Series S will work just fine.

A certified refurbished product, while perhaps second hand, has been cleaned and inspected to make sure it's exactly to the standard of the manufacturer's standards. So the product isn't "used" but used and refurbished to immaculate working condition. The official Microsoft Standard Limited Warranty still applies.

More Prime Day Xbox deals

Of course, this isn't the only Prime Day deal for Xbox fans. It's a day of many deals and bargains, so have a look at these as well:

Happy shopping!

