Tube Map Game explained: How to play London’s viral ‘Metro Memory’ game

The key question, of course, is this: how many stations from London’s iconic underground network can you remember off the top of your head?

In offices around London today, people are talking with excited fervour about the so-called ‘Tube Map Game’.

People are talking proudly about getting to such exciting numbers as 40 per cent. After all, there are lot more stations than you might think! Keep on reading to learn more.

What is the Tube Map Game?

Officially titled London Tube Map Memory Game, this experience is exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a game where all you have to do is try and remember station names from the London Underground.

A simple browser-based experience, the Tube Map Game tasks you with typing in train station names into a search bar. Every one you get right will get you one step closer to completion, with a percentage score being show to the side of the page.

Impressively, the Tube Map Game uses some kind of cookie-tracking magic to remember how many stations you’ve previously entered. Even if you close your tab, your ongoing list and percentage score will be remembered if you come back later.

How to play the Tube Map Game

To play the Tube Map Game, all you need to do is head over to its official domain on the Metro Memory website.

Click that link in the previous paragraph and you’ll be whisked away to the Tube Map Game. The search bar is waiting for you. All those stations marked on the map… can you remember what they’re called?

Start typing in the box and you’ll feel an immense sense of satisfaction every time you get one right. And here’s a little tip to get you started: there are a staggering five stations in Acton!

Who made the Tube Map Game?

The Tube Map Game was made by Benjamin Tran Dinh, a savvy web developer that has made numerous other map-based experiences in the past.

Below is Benjamin’s viral Tweet that announced the existence of this particular game, prompting an untold number of Londoners and other interested parties to get involved and start guessing.

🚇 There are 416 London tube stations.



How many do you think you can name from memory?https://t.co/71XY7LM6bt pic.twitter.com/U5Erjk7qsw — Benjamin Td (@_benjamintd) October 20, 2023

Tube Map Game cheats – all London stations

Of course, if you run out of patience with the Tube Map Game, there is one surefire way to cheat your way to the answers – simply look at Transport for London’s official tube map and steal all your ideas from there.

We couldn’t possibly encourage this kind of behaviour, of course, with memory being a key aspect of the game itself. But to save you a click, the map is below if you don’t mind throwing the rules out the window.

Transport for London

You might have to right click on a desktop/hold down with your thumb on mobile, and then open in a new tab to actually read it.

If you do manage to avoid cheating, good luck to you! There are so many random stations out there, and trying to recall them is surprisingly fun…

