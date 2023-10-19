This deal is exclusively available at Currys when you input the code “WONDER25” at checkout. Using this will take the game down from its RRP of £49.99 to just £37.50.

This new game is the latest instalment of the 2D Mario series and will see Mario and Luigi, plus Peach, Daisy and Toad, explore the mysterious Flower Kingdom. Throughout the game players will come across the new "Wonder Seeds" which can change the surroundings, gameplay or characters at any time.

Another huge change coming in for this game is long-time Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, has retired from the role, leaving a space for a new moustachioed plumber to come in.

The game is available only on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite. So here’s how you can save on 25% today.

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder for £49.99 £37.50 (save £12.49 or 25%) at Currys

How to save 25% on Super Mario Bros Wonder

To get this discount you’ll need to head over to Currys and add Super Mario Bros Wonder to your basket. Then, simply add the code “WONDER25” at checkout and watch the numbers fall off!

More Nintendo Switch offers

You can find the very best discounts on Nintendo in our Nintendo Switch offers page. But for now, here’s a few extra bundles you can take advantage of.

Nintendo Switch Mario Games bundle, £189

Currys

At Currys you can get five Mario Games for Nintendo Switch in one big go. Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe are all available in this bundle – making it perfect for the Mario super fan.

Buy Nintendo Switch Mario Games bundle for £189 at Currys

LEGO Harry Potter 1-7 Nintendo Switch, £29.99 £19.99 (save £10 or 33%)

LEGO Harry Potter. Warner Bros Games

You can now save £10 on the LEGO Harry Potter bundle at Amazon. For just £19.99 you can get the LEGO Harry Potter one to four and five to seven collection, plus a LEGO carry case for your Switch.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter 1-7 Nintendo Switch for £29.99 £19.99 (save £10 or 33%) at Amazon

Get a free game with your Nintendo Switch at GAME

Amazon

GAME is offering a tonne of bundles for Switch buyers. In one, you can get 1000v bucks for Fortnite when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In another, you can get your Switch with a free copy of the game Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle CIB. Plus, lots more!

Shop Nintendo Switch bundles at GAME

