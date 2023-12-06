Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

The new PUBG map is called RONDO. It's the 10th map in the game's storied history, and it's coming out today (6th December) for PC players. The epic short film to mark the occasion can be viewed below:

Not only does the short film star Lee Jung-jae, lead actor of one of the best Netflix series of all time, but it also has some serious chops behind the camera as well.

The short film, titled PUBG: Ground of Honour – RONDO, was directed by Sam Hargreaves, director of Chris Hemsworth's Netflix movies Extraction and Extraction 2.

Starring alongside Lee Jung-jae in the film is Daniel Wu (The Man with the Iron Fists, Tomb Raider, Reminiscence).

The press materials tell us: "Daniel Wu takes the role of Alpha, striving for the survival of the entire team, while Lee Jung-jae portrays Beta, seeking revenge for his brother’s death at the hands of the Alpha team."

The dramatic description adds: "This short film vividly depicts the essence of the new map through an intense showdown between two formidable adversaries."

As for Squid Game, fans are still eagerly anticipating the return of Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun and his bright red hairdo in Squid Game season 2.

In the meantime, Netflix has created Squid Game: The Challenge, putting real people through similar scenarios albeit without the deadly twist.

There's even a Squid Game VR experience in London, which we braved ourselves recently! But still, there's something very cool about seeing Lee Jung-jae embracing the video game world with PUBG. Here's hoping to see a lot more of him in future!

PUBG's RONDO map launches 6th December for PC players, with console users gaining access on 14th December.

