If you're one of the many many players, how about some free in-game items and upgrades? We've managed to find a few Roblox Hair ID codes to use in the game, so you can look fabulous in whichever mini-game you're playing (or hosting).

Roblox actually predates Minecraft in the world of wacky-blocky world creators (it came out on PC in 2006), and it's never been more popular than it is today.

Keep reading, because you don't want to miss out (it's quite a list).

Roblox hair codes list

We'll share all the codes below. There's bound to be something to please everyone!

80S Superstar Hair – 124753554

Astral Isles Warrior Hair – 395200315

8-Bit Action Ponytail – 542164807

Beautiful Red Hair for Beautiful People – 221175027

A Real Rockin’ Rolla – 15469339

Beautiful Brown Hair for Beautiful People – 17877340

Adurite Hair for Beautiful People – 1191145114

All Hallow’s Hair – 184742989

All Hallow’s Hawk – 181644207

Crimson Anime Super Star – 106708093

Amber Dashing Hair – 915265038

America’s Sweetheart – 29952810

Amerihawk – 116776906

Ameriswoosh – 265132540

Animazing Hair – 168167316

Animazing Space Hair – 564451259

Aqua Dream Hair – 168167496

Auburn Hair – 14129164

Auburn Hair of Princeton – 12865386

Hair with Leopard Headband (Auburn) – 409739397

Mad Scientist Graduate – 1102998470

Auburn Messy Bun – 81688919

Auburn Scene Hair – 62246484

Spikes (Auburn) – 80922154

Auburn Winner – 74891249

Autumn Leafy Hair – 300405774

Bacon n’ Eggs Hair – 600981537

Black Long and Straight Hair – 1772372988

Beautiful Blonde Hair for Beautiful People – 233615637

Green Hair for Beautiful People – 226186871

Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People – 16630147

Beautiful Hair for Beautiful Space People – 564449640

Hair for Purple People (Beautiful) – 17424092

Beautiful Orange Hair for Beautiful People – 376805560

Bed Hair – 20372960

Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair - 2956239660

Big Crazy Blue Hair – 323419219

Big Style Brown Hair – 212961935

Black Action Ponytail – 1708329071

Shimmering Ultraflash Anime Hair – 12228927

Black and Blue ‘do – 74891335

Anime Girl Hair (Black) – 164482468

Black and Pink Drama Hair – 283748528

Black and Red – 14815761

Bob Black – 83013245

Black Dashing Hair – 915265974

Black Faux Hawk – 81708953

Indie Hair Black – 65941324

Black Manga Hero Hair – 398672920

Messy Bun Black – 80922251

Black Mullet – 21354886

Black Pigtails – 11913660

Ponytail Black – 80274239

Black Ponytail – 48395623

Black Ponytail – 376527350

Ponytail 3.0 Black – 62241601

Black Surfer Hair with Green Highlight – 212971565

Black Swoosh Hair – 553918777

Blonde Action Ponytail – 398673196

Blonde Anime Superstar – 73790841

Bloke Blonde – 30387597

Blonde Bob – 46302558

Blonde Bob – 74891131

Charmer Blonde – 80921949

Blonde Dreamy Hair – 185812332

Blonde Flattop – 23636507

Flower Princess Hair Blonde – 280658331

Blonde Hair with Stars and Stripes Flair – 264986508

Blonde Manga Hero – 553917533

Messy Bun Blonde – 77800073

Blonde Pigtails – 11721349

Blonde Pigtails with Pink Ties – 212971294

Pompadour Blonde – 29467049

Blonde Popstar Hair – 835065199

Blonde Roblohunk – 16157972

Spiked Hair Blonde – 376524487

Blonde Suave – 80922288

Blonde Surfer Hair – 118279773

Winner Blonde – 77799991

Blue Anime Girl Hair – 164482409

Blue Awesome Hair – 745772647

Braids Blue – 1191143375

Blue Charmer – 376809157

Blue Hair with Red Headband – 255794974

Haired Ninja of the Silver Fortress Blue – 283748931

Blue Manga Hero Hair – 398672568

Blue Scene Hair – 293316132

Slicked Back Hair Blue – 1743930444

Blue Swoosh Hair – 145310635

Blue Thunder Hair – 145313201

Troll Hair Blue – 26425471

Bluesteel Swoosh Hair – 628773137

Bozo the Clown – 15469944

Bride of Frankenstein Hair – 315548432

Brilliant Bombastique – 136803077

Brilliant Mohawk – 187847813

BrightEyes Fabulous Hair – 135470866

Brilliant Pink Pigtails – 321357970

Brown Anime Super Star – 106708066

Brown Charmer Hair – 376548738

Brother Golden Hair – 78635289

Brown Hair – 62234425

Brown Hair Dude – 188003563

Brooding Black Hair – 13655562

Brown Scene Hair – 323476364

Brunette Action Ponytail – 2042026822

Brunette Pigtails – 11721354

Bunny Headband with Purple Hair – 383606994

Brunette Shocked Hair – 147193065

Brunette Updo with Bow – 915267638

Burning Otaku, the Firesouled – 20980122

Candy Apple Hair – 417457909

Cardboard Mohawk – 745773200

Cavegirl Hair – 145316459

Charming Brown-haired Fellow – 83013207

Chestnut Bob – 77799917

Chestnut Destiny – 161246558

Cinnamon Hair – 13745548

Chestnut Spikes – 80922374

Chestnut Style – 212967757

Classic Green Mohawk – 20573103

Claw Brawler – 35292159

Cool Blonde Scientist – 1001655155

Cool Blue Girl Hair – 365632597

Cleopatra – 18482375

Cool Disco Guy – 139152149

Cool Guy Hair – 27171262

Coolest Founding Father – 146082964

Cool Scientist – 154818827

Coolest Guy In the Room – 185812452

Cotton Candy Hair – 293316608

Crazy Game Dev Hair – 248286896

Crazy Green Clown Hair – 29410299

Crimson Bed Head Hair – 259423003

Curly Redhair with Green Bows – 689387209

Crimson OBJECTION! – 25517564

Curlers – 24939052

Crimson Shaggy – 293316320

Crimson Shaggy 2.0 – 553722174

Cyan Equinox – 135470884

Cyan Hair with Giant Red Bow – 430065005

Cyanime Super Star – 136803374

Dangerous Dude – 37819678

Dapper Dan – 74891277

Dapper Don – 83013160

Dark Blue Light Hair – 76059443

Dark Galaxy Boy Hair – 553859958

DiscoSized Hair – 169443941

DJ Hair – 34331160

Dosei ‘do – 298070726

Double Ponytail – 78635407

Dragon Maiden Hair – 1320953465

Dreadblox – 13477470

Dreadlocks – 26778066

Dreamy Black Hair – 295456068

Earth Fro – 238902537

Elven Countess – 846810017

Elven Duchess – 362030616

Elvis Hair – 12314098

Emeline the Great – 204161539

Epic Auburn Hair – 77800204

Extreme Brown Hair – 62719569

Extreme Pink Hair – 61885694

Equinox – 19327469

Extreme Split Braid – 376548598

FaBLUElous hair – 37208731

Fabulous Hair – 12270248

Fairy Tale Princess Braid – 346675520

Father Time – 15913848

Festive Chestnut Hair – 332746213

Fiery Anime Superstar – 1149576990

Fiery Princess Hair – 65941351

Fish Fin Mohawk – 1241149964

Flaming Mohawk – 191101707

Flower Crowned Red Locks – 461491079

Forum Troll – 29959866

Foxy McNinetails – 81722657

Freedom’s Mohawk – 891982114

Fro – 12270336

Frobow the Sad Clown – 11721197

Frominator – 51243313

Frosthawk – 15926890

Frozen Gentleman Hair – 325752346

Frozen Snowflake Hair – 1213432315

Fruithawk – 1744348376

Fuchsia Fantastique – 20980138

Galaxy Boy Hair – 1180432690

Geisha Hair – 12314127

Gentleman Patriot – 29715001

Ghostly White Hair with Black Bow – 1425141074

Glorious Blue Party Queen – 416833339

Glorious Cyan Party Queen – 376805952

Golden Anime Girl Hair – 185812297

Glorious Pink Party Queen – 323419816

Glorious Purple Party Queen – 258184056

Golden Hair – 13476917

Golden Holiday Hair – 138762448

Goth Mohawk – 11721339

Green Elf Hair – 343584428

Green Hair with Bow – 1033119695

Groovy Girl – 13844687

Green Hair with Oversized Bow – 268197996

Mad Scientist Hair Green – 13207673

Green Stylish Hair – 1033117580

Great Hair Day – 74174889

Green Swoosh and Headphones – 187845417

Hacker Hair – 188694851

Hair of the Future – 24939213

Head Wound – 30380659

Holiday Punk – 137714391

Holly Hair – 41852455

Honey Blonde Ponytail – 62745990

Ice Crown with Blonde Hair – 568894013

Ice Prince Ceremonial Horns – 1743937917

Hot Pink Pig Tails – 145833254

Ice Princess Ceremonial Horns – 362030276

Icy Mohawk – 1016138745

Interplanetary Beauty – 972163809

Jet Black Anime Superstar – 106708040

Jet Black Bob with Bow – 29466952

Johnny Brown Hair – 62692030

Jet Black Pigtails – 498747710

Jet Black Ponytail with Red Hairband – 280659144

Katrina Scarlett Hair – 175136000

Kung Fu Kid – 12314167

Kung Fu Soldier – 25609915

Lady of the Meadows – 204161689

Lady of the Sea Hair – 238902781

Laser Beam Mohawk – 118277164

Lava Hair – 77359955

Lavender Elf Princess – 343585363

Lavender Updo – 451220849

Leader of the Lost Boys Hair – 209983740

Leafy Hair – 228449262

Lilac Flower Princess Hair – 835065889

Lime Green Shaggy – 135470963

Long Black Hair – 12819326

Long Braid – 20259030

Lolzard Mohawk – 121391807

Long Brown Hair – 12819292

Long Dark Hair with Skeleton Hand Hair Clip – 306967786

Lovely Blonde Locks – 295457258

Long Hair – 12519986

Long Pastel Hair – 727320877

Lovely Chestnut Locks – 243773672

Long Twilight Hair – 878922157

Lost Boy of Summer Hair – 295456141

Lotus Knight – 170893211

Mad Scientist Hair – 154818848

Mahogany Suave – 77800124

Mad Scientist Hair – 12730109

Make a Splash Hair – 1744349622

Man Bun Hair – 343584973

Master Fighter – 158066100

Messy Amber Bun – 25308317

Midday Neon Mohawk – 439315712

Midnight Blue Shaggy – 119916824

Midnight Flash Anime Hair – 15364595

Messy Hair – 26658141

Midnight Mohawk – 439984352

Midnight Motor Magnifique – 456225312

Mid-Summer Starry Hair – 878915308

Midnight Motor Mohawk – 1974977753

Mint Flower Princess Hair – 280658726

Mint Ice Cream Hair – 553892446

Miss Auburn Hair – 63688835

Modern Pompadour – 161246595

Mohawk – 11721248

Mohawk with Shaved Sides – 295453051

Monochrome Library Hair – 319642720

Moonflower – 21392455

Mullet – 16131017

Native Braids – 18407276

Neon Cyan Trihawk – 972177228

Neon Green Awesome Hair – 346675288

Navy Hero Space Hair – 218673862

Neon Green Beautiful Hair – 151786902

Neon Green Equinox – 212971414

Ninja with the Cool Blonde Hair – 435111975

Neon Green Party Mohawk – 430064194

Neon Mad Scientist Hair – 503942756

No Longer Xtreme Rainbow Hair – 425118526

Neon Orange Charmer – 501965259

Neon Pink Shaggy – 215762773

Normal Boy Hair – 13477818

Neon Pink Trihawk – 262399119

Neon Purple Party Mohawk – 1678342350

OBJECTION! – 23658117

Neon Rocker – 315353828

Neon Trihawk – 68358746

Omega Rainbow Equinox – 321570467

Neon Wild Crazy Hair – 262399841

Nerd Hair – 498747460

Omnifire Aerojet Anime Hair – 12819131

Orange Beanie with Black Hair – 1103003368

Orinthian Lady – 156486009

Orange Shaggy – 439941904

Orange Sherbet Hair – 600982603

Ostentatious Neon Mohawk – 178392301

Ostentatious Neon Tigerhawk – 262400494

Painter’s Hair – 335133800

Pal Hair – 63690008

Pastel Hair – 727320511

Pastel Rainbow Shaggy – 383605854

Patriothawk – 264986210

Pink Animazing Hair – 489173031

Pink Bob – 23729601

Pigtails Cyborg – 857267905

Pink Hair with Giant Cyan Bow – 430064833

Pink Pigtails – 24910539

Pointy Boy Hair – 30332157

Pink Flower Princess Hair – 280658439

Princess of Storms – 1744237349

Princess of Thunder – 820008063

Purple Action Ponytail – 398673423

Purple Awesome Hair – 553889635

Politician Hair – 12270145

Purple Shaggy – 172309861

Purple Updo with Bow – 915267120

Queen of Bats Hair – 1074737868

Queen of the North – 456225903

Quill Coif – 17668239

Quite Reasonable Scientist Hair – 186957604

Radical Mohawk – 1180422807

Rainbow Club Kid Hair – 241671246

Rainbow Equinox – 82332313

Radical Split Braid – 553727095

Rainbow Lost Boy – 362082707

Rainbow Shaggy – 64082730

Ravenhaired Charmer – 77799954

Real Rockin’ Roller – 13386707

Reasonable Writer Hair – 402302859

Record Mohawk – 1149578967

Red Action Ponytail – 1513252656

Red Awesome Hair – 376806770

Rock ‘n Hair – 115303397

Red Carpet Hair – 1469835522

Red Cartoon Hair – 163524136

Roblohunk Hair – 15913837

Samurai Hair – 21635620

Red Charmer – 417457737

Red Curly Pigtails – 185893592

Rick – 18242041

Red Dreamy Hair – 835065519

Red Haired Ninja of the Golden Castle – 340623516

Retro Super Hair with Red Bow – 1744121083

Red Liberty Spikes – 71486030

Red Stylish Hair – 1360044714

Retro Pigtails and Glasses – 218674157

Red Suave – 80293707

Raven Hair with Skull Barrette – 74891501

Red Surfer Hair – 212971747

Redhead with America Bow – 891990021

Red Swoosh with Headphones – 161246757

Red, White, and Fabulous! – 121389565

Red, White, and Shaggy – 121260153

Rock Star with Side Swept Bangs – 20010032

Rockstar Hair and Glasses – 152173498

Ronald McNinja – 21719280

RoPunk – 43704783

Sassy Headband – 25517576

Scarf ‘Do – 52487443

Semi-Rebellious Youth – 25517594

Shaggy – 20573078

Shaggy 2.0 – 417457139

Shimmery Silver Starlight Hair – 1744250468

Shimmery Silver Steampunk Hair – 1744343610

Shiny Hair – 14030252

Shoulder Length Blonde Hair – 62678172

Sir Golden Locks – 28221786

Slick Attorney – 29781229

Space Kinsei – 298070487

Split Charismatic Hair – 1241220552

Spooky Hair with Ghost Clips – 527374798

Spring Flowers Hair – 376807895

Spring Hair with Green Bow – 387255459

Squirrel Girl – 27814340

Spring Leafy Hair – 402303909

Star Princess Hair – 13477162

Stardust Hair – 159199003

Starfish Hair – 915186891

Starshine Sparkle Warrior – 745793544

Stickmasterluke’s Peanut Butter Sparkle Time – 169444294

Straight Blonde Hair – 376526888

Strawberry Ice Cream Hair – 430063008

Stylish Blue Hair – 846803597

Styled Aqua Hair – 295451554

Stylish Brown Hair – 62743701

Stylish Purple Hair – 430062818

Suave Sam – 74891299

Surf Mohawk – 387255053

Sweet Mullet – 163500995

Taco Mohawk – 188664606

Tarabyte’s Long Braid – 151313206

Teal Action Ponytail – 638100095

Teal Anime Girl Hair – 835064879

Telamon Hair – 31312357

The Two Faced King – 280657957

Trecky Hair – 32278814

True Blue Hair – 451221329

True Earth Tremor Anime Hair – 12819214

Universe Girl Hair – 439984886

Vampire Girl Hair – 306968580

Vengeful Geisha – 32278729

Violet Dragon Queen Hair – 1402444887

Violet Equinox – 153474594

Wild and Crazy Hair – 212358348

Wild Party Cat – 184742846

Water Lilly Hair – 1560614016

Wild Violet Anime Hair – 745794275

Wolfish Girl Hair – 1117739230

Woman’s Updo with Laurels – 1492184400

Xtreme Monochrome Hair – 186957762

Xtreme Rainbow Hair – 121390915

Ye Olde Powdered Whig – 17981858

Young Yoshimi Hair – 1744033107

Zeus Beard – 1492205990

Have fun!

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

