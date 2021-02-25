When is the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date? Pre-order, trailer and latest news

The PS5 stock issues are still rampant, but here’s something for those lucky owners of the console to look forward to – a brand new Ratchet and Clank game is coming very soon to the powerful new console.

This new game is called Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and it will be a sequel to 2013’s Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus. It’s the fifth game in the main timeline of the franchise, meaning it’s not explicitly linked to the 2016 Ratchet and Clank movie or its tie-in game.

Putting players once again in the roles of plucky mechanic Ratchet (a member of the long-eared ‘lombax’ species) and his little robot buddy Clank, this game comes with a multiverse-spanning twist that Marvel’s Doctor Strange would be proud of.

It won’t be too long before Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart becomes one of the many PS5 games you can play right now, but until then, here’s all the essential info you need to know.

When is the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is due to launch on 11th June 2021, which means you won’t have to wait too much longer to pick up this 3D platforming adventure game. Although we might be out of lockdown by then (fingers crossed), Rift Apart could provide a compelling reason to stay indoors nonetheless.

What platforms can I get Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will only be available on the PS5 console, meaning that PS4 owners will not be allowed to get involved in the action this time around. The game’s developer, Insomniac Games, took to Twitter back in November 2020 to confirm that Rift Apart is a PS5 exclusive. The reason for this is actually baked into the story of the game and one of its core gameplay mechanics.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart story and gameplay

The game has a central idea that could make it one of the best PS5 games, especially when it comes to showcasing what this fledgling console can do. As the official product description puts it, players will help Ratchet and Clank “stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.”

Players will use a new gadget called the Rift Tether to summon dimensional breaches and hop between realities on a whim, with these impressive new gameplay mechanics relying on the PS5’s powerful SSD system to forgo the loading times that such big environmental jumps would have caused on the PS4.

The game will also make keen use of the PS5 DualSense’s controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, meaning you’ll be able to physically feel the action more than you could in the previous games in the franchise. And that’s another reason why you can only get this game on PS5!

Can I pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Yes, you can pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart right now at Amazon or GAME, or any number of other retailers. The game’s price is currently listed at £69.99. That may sound like a lot, but it’s gradually becoming a fairly normal price for a next-gen game on launch day.

Is there a trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

We can do you one better than a trailer! Back in August, at one of its State of Play events, Sony shared a 7-minuted Extended Gameplay Demo for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which gives you a proper look at the game in action. Take a look below, and then start counting the days until its launch on 11th June.

