The PS5 stock shortage has been raging on since the console launched last year, so you might be hoping that this year’s best Amazon Prime Day deals include your chance to finally pick up one of these highly sought after pieces of gaming hardware.

But will there actually be a PS5 stock drop on Amazon Prime Day?

That’s a tricky question to answer, not least because the retailer tends to keep its cards quite close to its chest when it comes to publicly announcing what is coming up.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Amazon Prime Day 2021?

While we do know some of the products that are getting Prime Day discounts – Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick have all been confirmed for hefty savings – the PS5 has not been mentioned in any press releases about this year’s Prime Day.

We’d wager that a PS5 stock drop on Amazon Prime Day 2021 is quite unlikely, especially when you consider that Prime Day is generally geared around discounts and deals – the PlayStation 5 console is selling out pretty much everywhere, so why would its manufacturers at Sony want to cut the price at this stage?

With that in mind, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath if you’re hoping to nab a PS5 on Prime Day. There might be deals on PS5 games and PS5 accessories (headsets and controllers often get price cuts on days such as this), but the PS5 console will probably not appear.

That’s just guesswork on our part, and it would be very nice to be proven wrong – wouldn’t it be great if loads of eager gamers were actually able to pick up a console, at long last, with the help of this year’s Prime Day?

If you are determined to hold out hope, it’s worth noting that the much-loved Twitter account @PS5StockAlertUK claimed just a few days ago that Amazon recently received a shipment of between 6,000 and 8,000 consoles.

News: Amazon UK stock has arrived. Around 30+ pallets per warehouse, indicating a stock count of 6-8K. The pallets haven’t been unwrapped and prepared yet, so we are not sure if a delay is possible, but if not, stock should go live June 16 (8-9am)#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Restock — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) June 15, 2021

As far as we can tell, Amazon has already sold some PS5 consoles since that Tweet was posted, but it’s impossible to know for sure whether there are any more in the warehouse waiting to go on sale.

When Amazon Prime Day rolls around on the 21st June and 22nd June, you’ll want to be on high alert if you’re looking to nab a console. If some fresh PS5 stock does appear, Twitter accounts like the one we just mentioned will be posting about it immediately.

Likewise, we’ll be updating our big PS5 stock article and our Amazon Prime Day deals page if/when we hear anything on the day. And there are also email services like Stock Informer, where you can sign up to be notified of stock drops.

You’ll want to have all of your bases covered, because PS5 stock is still disappearing very quickly every time it goes live anywhere. It might also be wise to make sure you’re already logged into Amazon, with one-click purchasing enabled and the PS5 product page open, just in case that mythical PS5 stock does appear.

