Will the PS5 be in the Black Friday sale? PlayStation 5 deals and price

Fans have been waiting for the Playstation 5 release for years – and now it’s finally upon us with the console getting its release next week here in the UK.

But being a brand new, top-notch, piece of gaming kit means that the price is not cheap, leading to many hoping that the PS5 will see some launch deals this Black Friday?

We have taken a look at what we think the chances are of that happening below – but you can still get a great PS4 deal even now before the Black Friday madness begins.

PS5 pre-orders are live but they sold out extremely quickly and there was not enough to meet the huge demand. And now with England in the midst of its second lockdown, Sony have confirmed that you will only be able to buy a console on launch day online- so there is no point in rushing out to a shop on the release day to buy one (although most are shut anyway).

When is the PS5 release date?

Of course, for the PS5 to get Black Friday deals it needs to have launched – the console is out 19th November in the UK, just in time. The earlier release for the US and other territories is 12th November.

The Xbox Series X has also been confirmed to launch that month with that arriving earlier on November 10th.

What is the PS5 price?

The PS5 price was revealed at the Spotlight event, and predictions were right. It’s £449 UK, the digital console is cheaper at £359.99.

The other next-gen console being released this year is Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which also has a price of £449.99. However, their cheaper model, the Xbox Series S, is at a much more affordable cost of £249.99- although it does not meet the tech heights of the main unit.

Will the PS5 be on offer on Black Friday?

Sony

Sony will surely want to launch their shiny new console in time for Black Friday, a perfect opportunity to start shifting units and snagging customers for the next console life cycle.

However, being a new console, don’t expect too drastic a discount, especially if stock is low following disruption from Covid-19. The best PS5 deals during Black Friday will be the games themselves – and there are certainly a lot of them going by Sony’s games reveal with backwards compatible games for the PS5 also being available.

Even if the actual console isn’t heavily discounted, this will still be great deals on bundles, allowing you to get heavily discounted or even free accessories and games with your new console – including recent and upcoming games such as Godfall, Marvel’s Avengers, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro, on the other hand, will certainly see some great deals as retailers attempt to shift old stock – as well as discounts on PS VR.

Where to buy PS5 now

