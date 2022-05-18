But this is not just any old game, it's one that Pac-Man fans will be keen to play as it's a collection of the best of the best of the best, and the perfect way to go through a whistle-stop tour of the greatest games from the character over the last four decades.

When it comes to long-standing characters in the gaming world, you can't get much more vintage than Pac-Man (he even predates Donkey Kong by a year), but he is far from done with us – and we have another game on the way this month.

But when is Pac-Man Museum set to be released, and what games from the past are included in it? Here is all you need to know about Pac-Man Museum.

Pac-Man Museum Plus release date

The Pac-Man Museum Plus release date is Friday 27th May 2022. So not long left at all until we delve into some nostalgic heaven.

As for whether you can pre-order Pac-Man Museum Plus, we can't find the game anywhere to buy just yet but we will let you know when we do. That being said, expect them to pop on game stores any day now.

What platforms can you get Pac-Man Museum Plus on?

Pac-Man Museum Plus will launch on PS4 and Xbox One as well as coming to PC and the Nintendo Switch!

And on those latest generation of consoles, the game will look stunning as it will run at 4K and at 60 FPS!

Is Pac-Man Museum Plus on Xbox Game Pass?

Pac-Man Museum Plus will bring some classic games back to life.

Pac-Man Museum Plus will indeed launch on Xbox Game Pass on release day, so members of that subscription service will get the game included with their memberships at no extra cost. So if you're already an Xbox player, you have no excuse not to give this a try - unless you bizarrely don't like Pac-Man.

Pac-Man Museum Plus gameplay

You know the drill with Pac-Man now, in its original form it was a simple (but not easy) game that saw you navigating a maze, collecting dots and treats, and avoiding ghosts that are floating after you to end your game prematurely.

With this, you will get the OG version (that you can play on your laptop just by Googling it - fun fact) and many of the best games from his long-standing career in the gaming community - it was first launched in 1980.

Here is what the game summary tells us:

Pac-Man Museum Plus is a compilation of the best games of the Pac-Man series ranging from the original maze games, puzzle games and platformers. Discover the evolution of Pac-Man from his humble beginnings from 1980 through best hits like Pac-Man Champion Edition and Pac-Man Battle Royale.

Basically if you love Pac-Man or want to experience a game that is about as retro as you can possibly get, you'll want to give Pac-Man Museum Plus a go when it gets released at the end of the month.

Full list of games in Pac-Man Museum Plus

Here are all the games set to be included in Pac-Man Museum Plus

Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-In-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement

Pac-Man Arrangement

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac-Motos

Pac 'n Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256

Is there a trailer for Pac-Man Museum Plus?

We have had a couple of trailers for Pac-Man Museum Plus so far but here is the latest, the release date trailer, that came out last year.

