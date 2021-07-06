Nintendo Switch Pro pre-order: When to pre-order as release confirmed for October

Nintendo has FINALLY announced the Nintendo Switch Pro after months and months of speculation, rumours and leaks.

The new and improved model has now been officially announced, in something of a surprise bit of news. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on 8th October, 2021 just in time for Black Friday (get saving!) as well as the new Metroid Dread game release. While there’s no pre-order date yet, we’d predict news in the next few weeks (judging by previous releases). You’re looking at shelling out $350 (so about the same in the UK, £350).

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch Pro

If we use the latest console launches as a way of predicting when we can pre-order the Nintendo Switch Pro we may have a month or so to go. PS5 and Xbox Series X both worked on this timeline. We’d also recommending bookmarking this page.

UK Nintendo Switch Pro

US Nintendo Switch Pro

As well as announcing the new model Nintendo revealed the newer features and improvements.

The headline feature for the new console is the OLED display, but the new Switch Pro has a few other swanky features.

The screen will be 7-inches, and have more vibrant colours and higher contrast compared to the existing model.

The Pro also has an adjustable stand for tabletop mode and a LAN port. You get 64GB of storage, but you can get an SD card to up that. Improved audio is also a given too with the better speakers.

As well as the Neon red/blue colour scheme there’s a swish white colour now too, with the Joy-con controllers, a black main unit and white dock.

Nintendo

You can also play on your TV, tabletop or handheld too and with up to eight players in multi-player.

Pre-orders haven’t gone live yet, and a price hasn’t been announced but we’ll update you when the news is confirmed.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news. Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.