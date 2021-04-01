Nintendo Switch game releases for April 2021: What’s new for the console and Switch Online

Welcome to April – or as Nintendo Switch gamers like to call it, the month that we finally get a new Pokémon Snap game! The new Pokémon title may not be coming until the end of the month, but it is coming, and it is not the only new game coming to the Switch console in April.

The Switch has done amazing numbers this past year with lockdown seemingly giving the console a boost, and big hitters like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have helped to keep gamers coming back to it time and time again.

While you play through all the best Nintendo Switch games on the market, here is what else you will be able to play over the next few weeks as we break down everything coming to the Nintendo Switch throughout April 2021.

New Nintendo Switch games April 2021

“You teach me and I’ll teach you, Pokémooooon”. Yep, time to get that catchy theme tune back in your head again (like it ever truly leaves) as Pokémon Snap is the biggest title to be coming to the Switch in April. But there are others coming too and here are all the games you can play:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (6th April)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (6th April)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (9th April)

Poison Control (13th April)

SaGa Frontier Remastered (15th April)

MotoGP 21 (22nd April) Pre-order now from GAME

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (22nd April)

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (22nd April)

R-Type Final 2 (29th April)

New Pokémon Snap (30th April) Pre-order now from Amazon

What’s new with Nintendo Switch Online in April 2021?

As for what is new on Switch Online, we don’t get a fresh batch of games on the regular anymore, which is a shame, and so we don’t have a list of what games, if any, will be added to the service this month. We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground though and if we hear of any we’ll get this page updated with all the information you need.

Don’t have Nintendo Switch Online yet? Well, you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial for the Nintendo Switch Online club, which is more than enough time to complete a few of the classic NES and SNES titles. Don’t forget to turn auto-renew off though if you do only want it for the one week, though.

