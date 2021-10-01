Win a Nintendo Switch console and Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

The hit mystery game Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is now available on Nintendo Switch, having received a surprise console launch in August – and you could win a copy of the game and a Nintendo Switch to play it on!

To celebrate the console release of Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, RadioTimes.com is teaming up with its developers from Maze Theory to give away this epic prize – a Nintendo Switch console with a custom dock that depicts some sinister art from the game, as well as a copy of the game itself.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins originally launched on mobile devices back in March, plunging players into a ‘found phone’ thriller involving some of The Doctor’s scariest foes. You need to rummage through emails, text chats and photo libraries in search of clues, each of which will help you piece together a mystery and save the day.

In our Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins review, we called it “the next best thing to watching the show” and a “fast-paced interactive experience” that “almost feels like an episode of Doctor Who that you get to assemble yourself.” We recommend it highly.

