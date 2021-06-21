The Nintendo Switch console has become immensely popular in the years since its launch, but if you haven’t bought one yet, you might be wondering whether it is worth investing in one now, especially if you’ve been keeping an eye on the best Amazon Prime Day deals this year.

Advertisement

This Prime Day, there’s one particularly good Nintendo Switch deal that can get you the original Switch console with three games (Rayman Legends, Sports Party and Monopoly) for the tempting price of £299.99 – that’s a saving of just over £40.

Or if you’d rather have the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite, Amazon has recently knocked 6% of its price, meaning you can pick up a Switch Lite this Prime Day for just £187. You can’t plug the Switch Lite into a telly, but it’s really handy for gaming on the go!

However, with rumours strongly suggesting that an upgraded Nintendo Switch Pro console could be announced at some point soon, is it worth buying a Switch now, or should you wait for the next-gen version to be announced? That’s a good question, which we’ll answer below!

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Amazon Prime Day or wait for the Switch Pro?

It really is a matter of opinion, but we’d wager that it’s well worth investing in the current-gen Switch if you’re itching to play the best Nintendo Switch games sooner rather than later.

If you’ve never owned a Switch, you’ve got loads of great games to catch up on – Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many more. The Switch is also a haven for indie games, with Alba: A Wildlife Adventure being one that we loved recently.

And there are loads more Switch games on the way, as well, with the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021 recently revealing fresh details on WarioWare: Get It Together, Metroid Dread and Breath of the Wild 2. The Switch isn’t going out of date any time soon, then!

If an upgraded version of the Switch does launch soon – called the Switch Pro, the Super Switch or perhaps just the New Nintendo Switch – that probably won’t mean that Nintendo stops supporting the original version of the console.

Nintendo

The Switch Pro is rumoured to offer better graphics and speedier loading times, but it seems likely that the older Switch models will stay relevant for quite some time. Nintendo will want to keep those millions of Switch owners happy!

And so, if you just can’t wait to get cracking with some Switch action, there’s no real reason to wait. Even if you do decide later to buy a Nintendo Switch Pro, you could always trade-in your original Switch to save some money – here in the UK, CeX will buy an old Switch console for £129, and GAME will buy one off you for £166.

Or, alternatively, you could buy an older Switch now and fork out on a Switch Pro later and keep hold of both of them – in a household where more than one person is likely to play games, you may well find it very handy having two Switch consoles.

The best Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day

If we’ve convinced you into considering a Nintendo Switch purchase, you might want to check out the deals below! Nintendo products don’t tend to receive massive discounts, but the prices today are pretty good:

If you’re looking for more tech deals, it’s worth noting that Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick are all on offer today, too. Check out the whole range of Prime Day discounts at Amazon.

Read more on Amazon Prime Day

Advertisement

For more of the latest news, product guides and reviews, head to our dedicated Technology hub. And don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 guide for more shopping and product discount news.