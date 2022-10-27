The publishers at Focus Entertainment have described Evil West as a "third-person action game that puts you in the boots of a vampire hunter [who is] rescuing a Wild West devoured by darkness", which certainly sounds like a fun twist on an old favourite of the pop-culture pantheon.

The Evil West release date is getting closer by the day, and it won't be too long before you're cleaning up the old west in a far more supernatural way than you've (probably) ever done before.

So, when does Evil West come out and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading to find out all of the key details, starting with that all-important date when it's all set to kick off.

The Evil West release date is 22nd November 2022, the developers from Flying Wild Hog have confirmed, so there isn't that long left before the game will be in our hands.

The game has been delayed before, but here's hoping that this release date sticks and we'll be able to visit this twisted locale before the year is out.

Can I pre-order Evil West?

Pre-orders have indeed begun for Evil West. Major retailers including Amazon and GAME already have the game listed here in the UK, with both of them offering £44.99 for the console version.

PC players can pre-order a key from places such as CD Keys – there's a 24 per cent off deal running there at the moment, making the game just £33.29 – or you could go straight to the source and pre-order directly on Steam.

The Evil West pre-order bonus has already been confirmed to boot. Players who pre-order will get the Wild Wild East Pack, pictured below, which includes a Golden Defender outfit for Jesse (the playable character) and various Golden Relics weapon skins.

The Wild Wild East pack, a pre-order bonus for Evil West. Flying Wild Hog

Which consoles and platforms can play Evil West?

Evil West will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, according to the game's official website, so you shouldn't be short of a way to play. There's no sign yet of an Evil West release on Nintendo Switch, though.

We also haven't heard anything about the game coming to any subscriptions services, such as Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, so don't hold your breath on that front. We'll let you know if that changes in future, of course.

Evil West gameplay and story details

"A dark menace consumes the American frontier," an official description of the Evil West story tells us in a teasing fashion. But how does the player fit into that?

Well, "as one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows."

Your character will apparently "become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States". All in a day's work.

Thanks to the extended Evil West gameplay trailer, which we've included above for your viewing pleasure, we already know to expect some intense action from this one.

The violent third-person bloodletting and sometimes-visible skeletons is giving us something of an Outriders vibe, albeit from a totally different team and with a totally separate setting/time period.

The developers have teased "visceral, explosive combat" which will allow you to "unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fuelled gauntlet and gadgets". We also know that you'll be able to play solo or in online co-op multiplayer with a friend.

Is there an Evil West trailer?

There have been a few Evil West trailers at this point. In fact, we already included one a second ago while we were explaining the ins and outs of the game.

If the gameplay trailer above didn't do enough to whet your appetite, though, you can also check out the reveal trailer below. This one sums up the tone pretty nicely. As you wait for the Evil West release date on 22nd November, check this out:

