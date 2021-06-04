E3 2021 Schedule: Dates, start times and how to watch the conference online in the UK

It is that time of the year again when the gaming world should be descending on E3 to celebrate all things game related and to get all the new and exclusive news that the event gives us.

Except that this year there will be no crowd filled events taking place at E3 as the pandemic still rages on and the organisers have decided, quite rightly, that we will go the virtual route instead for 2021.

Most of the big players that you would expect to be involved will be, with the main exception being PlayStation who is sitting this year out, but for all the presentations and the dates that you will need to keep free, we have all the current information for you below.

How to watch the E3 2021 Conference

With E3 2021 being an online-only event, you will be able to watch all of its presentations from the comfort of our own sofas – it is just a case of finding the best link to do so.

In most cases, the developers themselves will have their own YouTube accounts that you will be able to watch the stream from – and the team behind Xbox always broadcasts theirs, so you can watch it directly on the console.

We’ll include a link to the main YouTube channels for each below, where we have them, so you can bookmark them and have them ready when the presentations start.

Also, the organisers of E3 have an option on the official website for fans to sign up for more info. You’re invited to “apply for your credentials” on the E3 website, which might make it easier for you to watch on the day. Keep on reading for the full schedule.

E3 2021 Schedule: What’s on when?

Ubisoft Forward – June 12th 1t 8pm

There are numerous possibilities for what Ubisoft has in store for us at E3 but we can say with certainty that one of the big games that will get a lot of attention is the delayed Far Cry 6 – now due for release in October.

More from Rainbow Six has now been confirmed to be shown and we will also get more from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and many more.

While we do not expect to hear about the next Assassin’s Creed, there is a VR title in the works that will likely be shown and we really hope we get to learn more about Beyond Good and Evil 2. But Ubisoft has a lot of hit titles and they could be set to give us all a shock with a big surprise reveal…

Also, get ready to hear more from Ubisoft Film & Television as they will be giving us more details on the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and the upcoming original movie, Werewolves Within – so it’s not all about gaming!

Watch via Ubisoft’s Forward site

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase – June 13th at 6pm

Two games immediately spring to mind here – Halo Infinite and Starfield. The new Halo was meant to be out already and you can be sure that Microsoft will be looking to get people hyped up for it again with it being due for release later this year.

And Starfield is the next big Bethesda game so it’s extremely unlikely that won’t be heavily featured. As for anything else, well we could hear more about Gears 6 – we hope we do – but we have not had any hints that it will be revealed.

Xbox usually has a big focus on its indie titles too so lookout for more of that – as well as possible big additions to Games Pass. Dare we allow ourselves to hope that a third Ori game is set to be unveiled?

Watch via Xbox’s YouTube channel

Square Enix Showcase – June 13th – Time TBC

Not missing out on the fun this year is Square Enix and we expect that they will have some Final Fantasy goodness for us to enjoy when they take to the virtual stage for E3 2021.

Other than that, we fully expect to hear more on Life is Strange: True Colours, Forspoken and maybe even some more details on that upcoming Tomb Raider anime series that is due to air on Netflix.

Watch via the Square Enix YouTube channel

Warner Bros Interactive – June 13th – Time TBC

Warner Bros have at least four big games on the way and we are pretty confident that they will be the ones that take up most of their running time.

Those games are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights, Back 4 Blood and Hogwarts Legacy – all massive games with a huge amount of hype surrounding them – so you had better bring the goods WB!

Watch via the WB Games YouTube channel

Capcom – June 14th – Time TBC

Capcom

Just because Resident Evil Village is already out does not mean there is no news for it on the way and it is expected that Capcom will be announcing some DLC for it during their E3 presentation – and maybe even a new game too although it is a tad early for that.

They also have a new Monster Hunter game on the way in 2022 which will likely feature but other than their line up remains a mystery. Could there be a big Devil May Cry reveal on the way?

Watch via the Capcom YouTube channel

Take Two – June 14th – Time TBC

Take Two are the parent company of Rockstar so could we be getting a Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal? We think there is more chance of George R R Martin turning up with a completed The Winds of Winter but we are happy to be surprised.

More likely is that we will get to see what the latest GTA 5 remaster looks like and many have speculated we could also see a remaster/remake for Red Dead Redemption which we also think is a long shot.

Another hotly rumoured game is Bioshock 4 but again, we would be happily shocked if that turned out to be true. Either way, this should be an interesting presentation.

Nintendo E3 Showcase – June 15th at 5pm

Could this be the day that we finally get confirmation and hear all the juicy details, about the Nintendo Switch Pro? We can but dream. At this point, we’re pretty confident it will be mentioned.

Game-wise, we know that there are a fair few ready to be revealed and we should be getting a deep dive on the big-hitters, namely the upcoming new Pokemon games (including the remakes of Diamond and Pearl) and, hopefully, the long-awaited Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – if that ends up being its name!

Watch via the Nintendo YouTube channel

EA Play – July 22nd – Time TBC

This one isn’t really a part of E3 but given that EA are still one of the big hitters in the gaming world and this event comes along only a few weeks after E3, it is still worth drawing your attention to it.

As for what we will see here, the only game we can say with almost certainty that will be heavily featured is the just-announced Battlefield 6 – and the usual showcasing of the annual gaming titles including FIFA 22, of course.

Other than that, your guess is a good as ours and while our hopes are pinned on a big exciting Mass Effect reveal, we would be surprised if we heard much more about that before EA’s 2022 event.

Watch via the EA YouTube channel

