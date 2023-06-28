The world of Diablo IV is a dark and treacherous place - one where players navigate through a sinister landscape filled with demonic forces and twisted horrors. One of the key elements that allow players to immerse themselves into this haunting realm is the game's captivating soundtrack.

The long awaited Diablo IV launched earlier this month, when the infernal action role-playing game was unleashed upon the gaming world and became available on PC via Battle.net, Xbox and PlayStation.

The developers have sent Radiotimes.com some exclusive insights on how the Diablo IV soundtrack was made, so keep on reading to learn all about it.

How to listen to the Diablo IV soundtrack

If you've landed on this page simply because you want to listen to the Diablo IV soundtrack, look no further than the official 47-track album on Spotify:

The Diablo IV soundtrack is also available on Apple Music, if you're that way inclined! Why not listen to it while you read the exclusive insights below?

How the Diablo IV soundtrack was made

Behind the scenes, senior composers Ted Reedy and Leo Kaliski worked tirelessly to create an audio experience that complements the game's atmosphere and narrative.

Reedy reveals exclusively to RadioTimes.com: "The music in Diablo IV serves multiple purposes: it sets the tone for different regions, creating unique soundscapes that enhance the player's immersion."

Reedy explains that most of the music in the game is environmental or atmospheric, dynamically adapting to the in-game events. Kaliski notes that they often rely on concept art to guide their decisions when determining where to add music within a particular area.

To capture the essence of the game's central antagonist, Lilith, Reedy and Kaliski used a diligent approach. Lilith's music was carefully crafted to reflect her complex character and the role she plays in the story.

"Her theme, a simple four-note motif, represents her as the mother of Sanctuary and embodies the descent into darkness," Reedy said.

"As the game progresses, Lilith's music evolves, showcasing her multifaceted nature and drawing players deeper into her enigmatic presence."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Creating a mood that aligns with the desired player experience is a crucial aspect of designing the game's music. Reedy and Kaliski describe their process as one of discovery, where they explore different sounds and combinations to evoke emotions such as darkness, bleakness, and madness.

More like this

The music helps players to dive in the unsettling and weighty atmosphere of Diablo IV. In fact, as Kaliski emphasises, there are no clean victories in the game, and the music reflects this constant sense of darkness and struggle.

The music choices in Diablo IV are intricately woven into the narrative, guiding players through the ever-changing world of Sanctuary. The music not only reacts to the on-screen events but also enhances the storytelling, immersing players in the eerie ambiance of each region.

Kaliski cites the example of Fracture Peaks, where the town appears normal but the music adds an unsettling layer, hinting at the underlying darkness. Each region in the game has its own unique sound palette, incorporating a variety of instruments and elements that capture the essence of its environment.

Boss encounters in Diablo IV present an opportunity for Reedy and Kaliski to explore a different tone. They stated, "By using orchestra sparingly throughout the game, it creates a stark contrast during these intense battles, heightening the impact of these pivotal moments. The bosses each have their own distinctive sound, emphasising their demonic nature and contributing to the immersive gameplay experience."

When transitioning from Diablo III to Diablo IV, Reedy and Kaliski sought to strike a balance between embracing the darkness of the earlier games while also infusing the soundtrack with new and inspiring elements.

They aimed to evoke feelings of disgust, nostalgia and hope, ensuring that Diablo IV had its own individual score rather than simply mimicking its predecessor. For both composers, working on Diablo IV is a dream come true, as the series inspired them during their formative years as musicians and gamers.

As players embark on their journey through the nightmarish world of Diablo IV, the meticulously crafted soundtrack serves as their sonic guide. Ted Reedy and Leo Kaliski's dedication to creating an immersive and emotionally evocative musical experience should help transport players deeper into the dark realms of Sanctuary, ensuring that the haunting melodies stay with them long after they switch off their screens.

Diablo IV is available now across PC via Battle.net, Xbox and PlayStation.

Read more on Diablo 4:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.