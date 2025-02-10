Before all of this, though, it's worth taking a look at what's needed to get the most out of the game on PC. Thankfully, plenty of official details have been shared so you can prepare (or even build) your rig accordingly.

With this in mind, here's what to know about Civilization 7 on PC, including what specific platforms it will be available on and the requirements needed for minimum and recommended specs.

Which PC platforms can play Civilization 7?

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available on PC via the Steam and Epic Game Store platforms. The Steam platform also supports Mac and Linux.

The good news is that developer Firaxis has provided official details for the best minimum and recommended specs for PC, Mac and Linux.

Civilization 7 PC requirements

Minimum

Graphics Preset: Low

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 30 FPS

Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / Intel Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 60 FPS

Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Ultra

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 4K

FPS: 60 FPS

Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Civilization 7 Mac requirements

Minimum

OS: Sequoia

Processor: M1 8 Core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: M1

Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Sequoia

Processor: M2 Pro 10 Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: M2 Pro

Storage: 25 GB available space

Civilization 7 Linux requirements

Minimum

OS: Ubuntu 22.04

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580

Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Ubuntu 24.04

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700

Storage: 25 GB available space

Civilization 7 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

