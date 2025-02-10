Civilization 7 on PC: Platforms, minimum requirements and recommended specs for Civ 7
Everything you need to know get the most out of Civ 7 on PC, Mac and Linux.
Sid Meier's Civilization has proven to be a game for the ages, now going strong for more than 30 years, the latest of which will see Sid Meier's Civilization 7 arrive on PC.
Developed by Firaxis Games, players are empowered to build the greatest empire the world has ever known utilising the series' beloved 4X turn-based strategy gameplay.
Before all of this, though, it's worth taking a look at what's needed to get the most out of the game on PC. Thankfully, plenty of official details have been shared so you can prepare (or even build) your rig accordingly.
With this in mind, here's what to know about Civilization 7 on PC, including what specific platforms it will be available on and the requirements needed for minimum and recommended specs.
Which PC platforms can play Civilization 7?
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available on PC via the Steam and Epic Game Store platforms. The Steam platform also supports Mac and Linux.
The good news is that developer Firaxis has provided official details for the best minimum and recommended specs for PC, Mac and Linux.
Civilization 7 PC requirements
Minimum
- Graphics Preset: Low
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30 FPS
- Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended
- Graphics Preset: High
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 60 FPS
- Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Ultra
- Graphics Preset: High
- Resolution: 4K
- FPS: 60 FPS
- Requires a 64-Bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Civilization 7 Mac requirements
Minimum
- OS: Sequoia
- Processor: M1 8 Core
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: M1
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Sequoia
- Processor: M2 Pro 10 Core
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: M2 Pro
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Civilization 7 Linux requirements
Minimum
- OS: Ubuntu 22.04
- Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Ubuntu 24.04
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Civilization 7 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
