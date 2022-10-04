CD Projekt teases 5 new Witcher games, Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and more

In terms of The Witcher franchise, CD Projekt has announced that five different games are currently in the works: on top of the already-announced trilogy of Witcher games from CD Projekt Red (the first of which is codenamed Project Polaris), there is also Project Sirius (a separate game developed by The Molasses Flood) and Project Canis Majoris (another separate game, developed by a "third party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans").

CD Projekt, the company behind The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077, has lifted the lid slightly on its slate of upcoming projects. And, just to warn you, they all have quite corny codenames at the moment.

Those two Witcher games that fall outside the main new trilogy also got little descriptions today. Project Sirius is said to be "an innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences", while Project Canis Majoris is described as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe".

Over in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, CD Projekt revealed its plans beyond the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for the original game. Today's announcements confirmed that a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works: it is codenamed Project Orion, and is described as a "Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe".

And on top of that, there is also Project Hadar, which CD Projekt is billing as its third major intellectual property. No details were revealed, beyond the fact that it is still in the conceptual phase and will be developed 100% internally.

Confused by all the codenames? You're not the only one, don't worry. The graphic below might help you wrap your head around exactly what CD Projekt is working on at the moment.

Clearly, it is a busy and productive time over at CD Projekt, and it will be interesting to watch along as these products gradually develop over the years to come.

Today's announcements also mentioned "introducing multiplayer to most of our new games to enrich the single-player experience", which certainly tallies up with general trends in the gaming world right now.

Plus, "expanding into TV and film" was mentioned as a going concern - this makes sense considering the recent success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix (not to mention The Witcher series on Netflix, which is technically based on the books, but can't have hurt the games' sales).

Mobile games were mentioned, too, with the possibility of "external partners" helping to deliver them. As we hear more on all these projects, we'll let you know.

