Call of Duty 1.34 update (1st April): Full patch notes reveal Warzone and Cold War changes

The Call of Duty world is getting a bit of a shake-up today, with Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War both receiving significant updates. You may well already be downloading the big 1.34 patch.

This is turning out to be a particularly big week for CoD fans. We already had to download one CoD update on 29th March, and now another one is vying for our attention on 1st April.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll break down everything we know about Call of Duty’s 1st April 2021 update.

CoD update release date and time: When does the weekly update drop?

This week’s big Call of Duty: Warzone update, with the numerical designation of 1.34, launched into the world at 11 pm PST last night, according to the official Twitter account for Raven Software.

For fans in the UK, this translates to our time zone as 7 am on the morning of 1st April 2021. If you haven’t already downloaded the update, you should be prompted to do so when you next try to open the game on your console or platform of choice.

As for Black Ops – Cold War, we’d normally expect to see an update occurring on Thursdays at 6pm, but only time will tell if we really do need to double-dip on downloads today.

How to fix a slow download speed for the CoD update

If you’re a CoD fan that’s been in the mixer for a while, you’ll know that these updates can sometimes be huge files that take ages to download. If you’re hit by slow speeds yourself, try moving closer to your Wifi router and connecting to it with an ethernet cable if you can. It’s also worth pausing any other games, downloads or streams that could be gobbling up your data.

What’s new in the 1st April CoD update?

The aforementioned Tweet from Raven Software promised that this update will bring Season Two Reloaded content into Warzone, as well as delivering “fixes/changes to Armor spawns, the AUG, Attachments, and more”. Below you’ll find the full patch notes, which should provide all the info you need.

Raven Software

CoD Warzone update 1st April full patch notes

Over on the Raven Software website, this full breakdown of the 1st April patch notes has been shared. In the words of Raven, then, here’s what’s new in today’s Warzone update:

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

DOWNLOAD

The Season Two Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 52.0 – 57.8 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone, who are up to date with the latest updates on either (or both) games. This Warzone download is a larger file size due to the optimization of data.

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone Only) / 133.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)

Treyarch

CoD Black Ops – Cold War update 1st April full patch notes

It’s not just Warzone getting changes today, either! Over on the Treyarch website, the following patch notes that been shared for today’s Black Ops: Cold War update.

GLOBAL

FEATURES

Calling Card Showcase Choose up to three Calling Cards to display in your Showcase, now available in the Player Identity menu at the Barracks.

Set as Favourite Players can now use the “Set as Favourite” option in Create-a-Class to designate a target class for the Quick Equip feature. Weapons equipped through Quick Equip will automatically appear in this class.

Player Inspect in Lobby Players can now inspect other players’ Operator models while in the Lobby.



OPERATORS

Wolf Wolf Operator Bundle now available in the Store.



UI

Addressed an issue where a pop-up message stating “Quitting with three or fewer players on your team will result in a loss and a ladder point penalty” could erroneously appear when attempting to join on a friend.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Miami Strike Addressed an issue where attackers/defenders could spawn on the same spawn side in CDL Custom Games.



Daily Challenges

The “Junked” Daily Challenge now tracks progress for destroying enemy Field Upgrades by interacting with them, not just by shooting them.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to players joining a match in progress in Search and Destroy.

Fixed a rare crash in Multi-Team related to radiation clouds.

CODCaster

Addressed an issue where CODCaster could be selected in non-team-based modes.

ZOMBIES

Menus

Moved the Private Match Server Pause feature to an option in the Pause menu to allow the host of a match to apply a Blueprint from the Pause menu without inadvertently pausing the match.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed crashes related to Krasny Soldat and zombie pathfinding.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where a player’s vehicle would not take damage when running into Special or Elite enemies.

Addressed an issue that caused jetpack flames to appear on an HVT when their jetpack was not in use.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Addressed a progression break that could occur when killing a zombie immediately after the Surge incremented.

And that’s your lot. We’re sure you’ll agree that it’s a pretty big week for Call of Duty, then, and it should be fun to spend some time in Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War over the long bank holiday weekend.

