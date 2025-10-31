The team Embark Studios, makers of The Finals, have done it again — their new multiplayer shooter ARC Raiders is out now, and it seems to be getting a lot of love from players. But does it have crossplay?

One thing's for sure. ARC Raiders certainly has no shortage of interest, with the game's player count hitting some strong numbers on its launch day yesterday (Thursday 30th October).

The game's launch hit similar heights to its open beta, which is pretty impressive when you consider that the full launch was a paid-for release and the open beta was free. A lot of players were convinced to open their wallets.

But can those players play together across platforms? Keep on reading and we'll explain the ARC Raiders crossplay situation.

Is ARC Raiders crossplay?

Yes, ARC Raiders is crossplay.

Whether you're playing ARC Raiders on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you should be able to team up with your mates on other platforms to enjoy the ride together.

This was confirmed ahead of launch on the game's official website, which states, "ARC Raiders supports seamless social play across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

"Play with your squad and thrive as a team, or rise in the ranks as a lone ranger. Connect, collaborate, and compete, no matter where or how you play."

Can you turn off ARC Raiders crossplay?

Crossplay is enabled by default in ARC Raiders, so if you want to have it switched on, you don't have to do anything. It is already on from the second you opened the game for the first time.

If you'd rather stick to players on your own platform to avoid any confusion or animosity, you can turn crossplay off in ARC Raiders.

To turn crossplay off in ARC Raiders, all you need to do is head into the Settings menu, navigate to the Gameplay section, find the bit about Crossplay, and toggle it off.

Simples.

Does ARC Raiders have cross-progression?

Yes, ARC Raiders does have cross-progression support at launch.

If you are lucky enough to own more than one device that can run ARC Raiders — for instance, you could have a PC, a PS5 and an Xbox Series X, all set up in different rooms — you will be able to keep your progress no matter which platform you're playing on at the time.

However, you will have to buy the game on every platform separately. Your PC will need one copy, your PS5 will need one copy, and so will your Xbox. It's not a 'one licence fits all' situation.

So, if you have all those platforms and you buy the game on each of them, how does the cross-progression work in ARC Raiders?

All you need to do is make sure that you log into the same Embark Account on every device. With that done, your progress should load in properly wherever you choose to play. Have fun!

