EA's F1 23 has had the same wallet-saving treatment, with plenty of life left in its tank before F1 24 arrives.

Portkey Games’s Hogwarts Legacy has had a smaller saving, but we’ll take it - as the price has remained resolutely high since launch, owing to how successful the game has been.

It’s not just PlayStation getting all the love, though - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and F1 23 have had slightly more knocked off of their Xbox prices, and the PowerA wired controller has had almost a third shaved off its price, too.

There are plenty of deals going, and for a limited time only - so we won’t waste any more of your time. Read on for the delicious deals!

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals on offer right now

Amazon has bestowed upon us a second Prime Day in 2023, offering up more savings ahead of next month’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Below are some of the biggest deals.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 | £69.99 £37.95 (save £32.04 or 46%)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5. EA

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, you can get the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 for £32.04 off - which is a steal.

Why we chose it: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got five stars from us, and recent patches have improved the game even further since launch, making it a great time to pick it up and have the best Star Wars experience in years.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 for £37.95 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X | £69.99 £36.05 (save £33.94 or 48%)

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, you can save an additional £1.90 over the PS5 version - making it that little bit cheaper to play one of the most brilliant Star Wars games.

Why we chose it: The Xbox version is essentially identical to the PS5 version with the latest patch. Previously there was a performance discrepancy, but now the Xbox version is an equally great way to experience the game.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series X for £36.05 at Amazon

For a closer look at the game, check out our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

F1 23 for PS5 | £69.99 £37.95 (save £32.04 or 46%)

F1 23 for PS5. Codemasters

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, F1 23 - with its next chapter of Braking Point - can be picked up with a saving of £32.04 off its retail price.

Why we chose it: F1 23 is the most comprehensive Formula 1 experience to date, and the inclusion of the next chapter in the terrific Braking Point story makes it all the more worthwhile. There’s still plenty of life in F1 23, too, as it only came out in July, meaning you won’t be experiencing FOMO for the sequel anytime soon.

Buy F1 23 on PS5 for £37.95 at Amazon

F1 23 for Xbox | £69.99 £37.90 (save £32.09 or 46%)

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, you can save five pence more than the PS5 counterpart at £37.90 and put it towards a pick-and-mix.

Why we chose it: For the same reasons as the PS5 version, F1 23 is the best translation of the Formula 1 drama to a video game form. Braking Point, improved handling and physics. It’s all here.

Buy F1 23 on Xbox for £37.90 at Amazon

For a closer look at the game, check out our review of F1 23.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 | £49.99 £44.59 (save £5.40 or 11%)

Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. Avalanche Studios

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, you can don the sorting cap for £5.40 off the retail price and experience the rich world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Why we chose it: Hogwarts Legacy is the best Wizarding World game ever made, and those looking to escape the autumn and winter will find many hours of fun in the beautifully crafted world. You also get an exclusive Astronomer's Hat for buying it from Amazon.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 for £44.59 at Amazon

For a closer look at the game, check out our review of Hogwarts Legacy.

PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S – Black | £29.99 £21.24 (save £8.74 or 29%)

PowerA

What’s the deal? Until 11th October, you can get a great controller for Xbox for the extremely low price of £21.24, a saving of £8.74 over its usual listed price.

Why we chose it: Controllers can be expensive, and if you’re looking for an extra pad for friends or young family members with sticky hands to use, the PowerA wired controller offers a bank balance-friendly solution without needing to worry about remembering to charge it in advance.

Buy PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S – Black for £21.24 at Amazon

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.