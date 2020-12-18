How to build a perfect Snowboy in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Snowboy and snowballs guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not only in the real world, but in the fun-filled world of Animal Crossing too!

The latest seasonal update dropped a few weeks back and the fun keeps on coming from players of the hit Switch title, with the creation of Snowboys now possible.

Be careful though because you can break one and then you will need to wait until another respawns – and make sure your airport gate is not open or they won’t spawn at all.

But how do you make them, and what else do you need to know?

How to build snowballs

At around halfway through December, so that’s now, the snow will come down hard on your island and it is then that you can get crafting Snowboys. Head to an open area on the island and find a snowball and then just start pushing it around until it’s a perfect size.

How to build a perfect Snowboy/Snowman

Here’s how to do it!

Move two snowballs into a clear and open part of your island.

Keep rolling a snowball about until it is the height of the eyes of your character.

Then move it into the place you want your Snowboy to call home – just make sure there is enough space around it.

Go back to the other snowball and this time you want to make it the same height as the ears of your character.

Now take this one to the other and roll it into the first – voila!

How many snowballs a day?

Only two will spawn a day which means that you can only craft one Snowboy a day – so make sure it’s a good one!

How to get large snowflakes

If you make the perfect Snowboy then your reward will be a large snowflake! The aSnowman will gift it you upon completion and you can get one each day for the three days it takes for your Snowboy to melt. (This is not quite as sad in-game as it sounds.)

You’ll get a DIY recipe when you get the snowflake and there are 15 different Snowboy exclusive recipes to collect, so get building as the event will only run until 24th February when your island will start to transition to Spring.

