You can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons plushies in Amazon’s sale

The ideal Christmas present for any Animal Crossing fan.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Plushies

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly become one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games of the year, which likely means Animal Crossing-themed Christmas presents are in high demand, too.

Not only can you now buy a special Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch, Amazon is also selling a whole host of Animal Crossing plushies – perfect for fans of the game’s adorable animal villagers.

Prices range from around £10 to upwards of £25 depending on the villager you are after.

There are plenty of fan-favourites on sale including Stitches for £19.99, along with Raymond, Fauna and Judy all for £16.99.

The merchandise doesn’t stop there, either. On the official Nintendo UK store, you can also buy Animal Crossing cushions, hoodies, mugs, jigsaw puzzles and tote bags.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch case

If it’s Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch accessories you’re after, you can keep your console safe with this leaf-patterned Animal Crossing case. At £19.99, it is available for both the Nintendo Switch and the smaller Switch Lite.

And, if you’re a little behind the times and are yet to get your hands on the game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently on sale at Currys for £34.99.

For the latest gaming and tech news, head over to our technology section.

