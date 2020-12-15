You can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons plushies in Amazon’s sale

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly become one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games of the year, which likely means Animal Crossing-themed Christmas presents are in high demand, too.

Not only can you now buy a special Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch, Amazon is also selling a whole host of Animal Crossing plushies – perfect for fans of the game’s adorable animal villagers.

Prices range from around £10 to upwards of £25 depending on the villager you are after.

There are plenty of fan-favourites on sale including Stitches for £19.99, along with Raymond, Fauna and Judy all for £16.99.

The merchandise doesn’t stop there, either. On the official Nintendo UK store, you can also buy Animal Crossing cushions, hoodies, mugs, jigsaw puzzles and tote bags.

If it’s Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch accessories you’re after, you can keep your console safe with this leaf-patterned Animal Crossing case. At £19.99, it is available for both the Nintendo Switch and the smaller Switch Lite.

And, if you’re a little behind the times and are yet to get your hands on the game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently on sale at Currys for £34.99.

