Which retailers are staying open during lockdown and Black Friday – rules for Click and Collect

Shoppers are going to have to resort to online shopping for any Black Friday or Christmas gifts this year as England enters into its second lockdown, meaning many shops will be closed.

Lockdown begins at 12.01am on Thursday, 5th November and will last until 2nd December, meaning the whole of November sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will fall within the lockdown period.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also said that “all bets are off” when looking at whether the month-long lockdown could be extended beyond those dates, but with November being a busy sale month, what does this mean for retailers?

We take a look at who can stay open and what it means if you have already pre-ordered a PS5 or another item.

Which retailers are staying open in lockdown?

The Government hasn’t released a list of retailers that can stay open, but some will be allowed to keep their doors open.

The main retailers include:

Supermarkets: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, and all supermarkets.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, and all supermarkets. Garden centres

Food shops

Opticians: Boots and Specsavers for example.

Boots and Specsavers for example. Pet Supplies: Pets at Home.

Is Argos staying open during lockdown?

Argos is likely to close during the second lockdown as it doesn’t fall under one of the essential categories. Argos closed during the lockdown in Wales, which started in October, so we expect it to do so in England’s lockdown.

Online shopping will continue as normal, (there are Argos Black Friday deals available) but you will have to get them delivered or click and collect. Argos has stores inside Sainsbury’s so it’s expected these will stay open for click and collect too as the rules say you can pick it up “as part of your essential food shop”.

Argos is already running Black Friday offers – this week the code saves you up to 1/2 price off Chad Valley.

Argos in Wales will stay shut until 9th November. In Argos’ statement about Wales it explained the rules around supermarket pick ups so we can assume this will be the same in England, but we will keep this page updated.

You will have to wear a face covering and follow social distancing when picking up items as per normal.

If you’re wondering whether you can collect your PS5-preorder during lockdown, GAME and Argos have updated customers.

If you secured a PS5 pre-order online then it looks like it will be delivered as planned on 19th November. GAME has said it will opt for a click and collect until Wednesday evening, and Argos also replied to a tweet saying Click and Collect will run as normal. It looks like the same will apply for Xbox Series X pre-order.

When does lockdown start?

The second lockdown in England begins at 12.01am Thursday, 5th November and will run until 2nd December unless the government decides to extend it.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

