Far Cry 6 release date: trailer, gameplay and story plus latest news

Fans of the popular and long-running video game series, Far Cry, have been waiting for the latest game in the franchise for a while now with the last main entry coming out in early 2018.

And for those of you love having the latest technology, you will be able to play on the upcoming next-generation consoles too, so Far Cry should look better than ever.

And Far Cry 6 looks to be one of the best yet with every bit of information making fans that but more excited, although the inclusion of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito is enough to pique our interest.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest game in the Far Cry series that will take us to the Caribbean to fight an evil dictator. If you’re looking for news on other upcoming releases, and there are a lot of them, we have many covered ranging from Lego Star Wars to Gotham Knights to Ashes of Creation.

When is the Far Cry 6 release date?

We still have a little while to wait before we can play Far Cry 6 as the game has, unfortunately, been postponed. It was previously scheduled to be released until February 18, 2021, which matched up with previous Far Cry releases that tend to come out in the early part of the year, away from the business of peak gaming season. But thanks to COVID, Ubisoft recently announced that is has been delayed to an unknown date later in the year.

Can I pre-order Far Cry 6?

Pre-orders are available right now! Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

What platforms can I get Far Cry 6 on?

Far Cry 6 will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Far Cry 6 story?

As per the official synopsis: “Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is inspired by Cuba and described as ‘the largest Far Cry playground to date’ and ‘a tropical paradise that is frozen in time’. It is ruled by ‘El Presidente’ Antón Castillo, a fascist dictator with full control over the island. Castillo is guiding his son Diego, who is unsure of his own future, to follow in his footsteps.

“The player takes the role of a local Yaran named Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier fighting for freedom who attempts to restore their nation back to its former glory.”

Far Cry 6 gameplay

Fans of the Far Cry franchise know what the game is all about by now. The first-person shooter game is going with the old adage of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, by keeping what fans know and love from previous games.

So, makeshift weapons and vehicles will still be around, you will be joining a resistance and using your skills to invade enemy camps and take out anyone that stands in your way. The protagonist of the game, Dani, is also customisable and you can choose whether they are female or male as you begin the game.

Is there a trailer for Far Cry 6?

There most certainly is and it is quite the thing to behold. Resembling an HBO show opening credits rather than a game trailer, this cinematic trailer is, quite simply, stunning.

