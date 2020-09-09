Xbox Series X and S price and release date confirmed – and how to pre-order

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series X price and release as well as when you can pre-order the new console.

The Xbox Series X will be released on 10th November priced at $499/£499.

Gamers can pre-order from 22nd September for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

If you go via the Microsoft Xbox All Access payment plan the Xbox Series X it’s priced at $34.99/£20.99 a month for 24 months.

The Xbox Series S ($299/£249.99) is also on the Xbox All Access programme payment plan for $24.99/£20.99 a month.

Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, revealed the news on the Xbox Series X website not long after the Xbox Series S info was confirmed.

There are no big surprises in the reveal, as the date lands about when everyone expected and the price isn’t a big shock – it’s actually less than many expected.

The Xbox Series X is higher spec, on par with a Gaming PC so the price matches that.

We’re also still waiting to hear from Sony about the PS5 price…

How to pre-order Xbox Series X

In the UK check out Amazon to pre-order. Currys also has pre-orders ready. We expect GAME and more to join with pre-orders – we’ll update you.

In the USA, check out Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop. There is also Walmart.

